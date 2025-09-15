‘The Studio’ won the Emmy for a comedy series. Emmy Awards host Nate Bargatze shook up Sunday night’s ceremony—and created a cliffhanger comedy bit for the whole ceremony—by putting a financial penalty on long acceptance speeches. PREMIUM ‘​The Studio’ and ‘​The Pitt’ Dominate the Emmys

Genre-busting HBO Max medical show “The Pitt,” won best drama series, causing an upset by beating “Severance,” Apple TV+’s corporate dystopia story, which went into the night with more nominations than any series.

But Apple flexed with “The Studio.” The stress-inducing satire of the movie business was heaped with enough Hollywood glory to set Emmy records as it dominated the comedy categories.

Co-creator and lead actor Seth Rogen, who plays a hapless studio head, assured the industry audience that the skewering was all in fun, shouting, “Thank your executives!” as he accepted the award for best comedy series. The Emmy for drama series went to ‘The Pitt.’ Netflix’s “Adolescence,” a bracing drama about teen rage, also had a big night, winning best limited series and nearly sweeping its other categories. By the end of the evening, Bargatze’s ploy had mixed results on the speeches, but it eventually raised $350,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of America, he said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. See a list of the winners below. Drama Series "The Pitt," HBO Max"Severance," Apple TV+"The White Lotus," HBO Max"Andor," Disney+"The Diplomat," Netflix"The Last of Us," HBO Max"Slow Horses," Apple TV+"Paradise," Hulu Comedy Series "The Studio," Apple TV+"Hacks," HBO Max"The Bear," FX"Abbott Elementary," ABC"Only Murders in the Building," Hulu"Nobody Wants This," Netflix"Shrinking," Apple TV+"What We Do in the Shadows," FX Limited or Anthology Series "Adolescence," Netflix"The Penguin," HBO Max"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," Netflix"Dying for Sex," FX"Black Mirror," Netflix Lead Actor in a Drama Series Noah Wyle, "The Pitt," HBO MaxAdam Scott, "Severance," Apple TV+Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise,” HuluGary Oldman, “Slow Horses,” Apple TV+Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us,” HBO Max Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Seth Rogen, “The Studio,” Apple TV+Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear,” FXMartin Short, “Only Murders in the Building,” HuluAdam Brody, “Nobody Wants This,” NetflixJason Segel, “Shrinking,” Apple TV+ Noah Wyle won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for his role on ‘The Pitt.’ Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie Stephen Graham, “Adolescence,” NetflixColin Farrell, “The Penguin,” HBO MaxCooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” NetflixBrian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief,” Apple TV+Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent,” Apple TV+ Lead Actress in a Drama Series Britt Lower, “Severance,” Apple TV+Kathy Bates, “Matlock,” CBSKeri Russell, “The Diplomat,” NetflixBella Ramsey, “The Last of Us,” HBO MaxSharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters,” Apple TV+ Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart, “Hacks,” HBO MaxQuinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary,” ABCKristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This,” NetflixAyo Edebiri, “The Bear,” FXUzo Aduba, “The Residence,” Netflix Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin,” HBO MaxMichelle Williams, “Dying for Sex,” FXCate Blanchett, “Disclaimer,” Apple TV+Meghann Fahy, “Sirens,” NetflixRashida Jones, “Black Mirror,” Netflix Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Tramell Tillman, “Severance,” Apple TV+Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus,” HBO MaxJason Isaacs, “The White Lotus,” HBO MaxJohn Turturro, “Severance,” Apple TV+Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus,” HBO MaxZach Cherry, “Severance,” Apple TV+James Marsden, “Paradise,” Hulu Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere,” HBO MaxIke Barinholtz “The Studio,” Apple TV+Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear,” FXHarrison Ford, “Shrinking,” Apple TV+Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live,” NBCColman Domingo, “The Four Seasons,” NetflixMichael Urie, “Shrinking,” Apple TV+ Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie Owen Cooper, “Adolescence,” NetflixJavier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” NetflixAshley Walters, “Adolescence,” NetflixRob Delaney, “Dying for Sex,” FXPeter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent,” Apple TV+Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent,” Apple TV+ Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt,” HBO MaxCarrie Coon, “The White Lotus,” HBO MaxParker Posey, “The White Lotus,” HBO MaxPatricia Arquette, “Severance,” Apple TV+Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus,” HBO MaxNatasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus,” HBO MaxJulianne Nicholson, “Paradise,” Hulu Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks,” HBO MaxJanelle James, “Abbott Elementary,” ABCCatherine O’Hara, “The Studio,” Apple TV+Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear,” FXSheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary,” ABCJessica Williams, “Shrinking,” Apple TV+Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio,” Apple TV+ Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie Erin Doherty, “Adolescence,” NetflixChristine Tremarco, “Adolescence,” NetflixDeirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin,” HBO MaxJenny Slate, “Dying for Sex,” FXChloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” NetflixRuth Negga, “Presumed Innocent,” Apple TV+ Television Movie “Rebel Ridge,” Netflix“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” Peacock“Mountainhead,” HBO Max“The Gorge,” Apple TV+“Nonnas,” Netflix Outstanding Talk Series “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS“The Daily Show,” Comedy Central“Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” ABC Outstanding Reality Competition Program “The Traitors,” Peacock“The Amazing Race,” CBS“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” MTV“Survivor,” CBS“Top Chef,” Bravo Write to John Jurgensen at John.Jurgensen@wsj.com ‘​The Studio’ and ‘​The Pitt’ Dominate the Emmys ‘​The Studio’ and ‘​The Pitt’ Dominate the Emmys

