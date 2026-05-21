Timothée Chalamet debuts new clean haircut at Knicks game; fans say ‘no way this is actually him’

Actor Timothée Chalamet sparked a wave of reactions after debuting a noticeably cleaner appearance during the New York Knicks’ playoff game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Several social media users expressed shock at how different Chalamet looked with the new haircut.(Screenshot from video posted by @timotheenation on X)

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According to TMZ, Chalamet appeared courtside sporting a fresh haircut and a clean-shaven face while watching the Knicks complete a comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The outlet described the appearance as the return of “Clean Cut Chalamet,” marking a major shift from the actor’s recent longer-haired, scruffier look.

Photos from the game spread across social media, with fans sharply divided over the actor’s transformation.

Fans react: ‘No way this is actually him’

Several social media users expressed shock at how different Chalamet looked with the new haircut.

“There is absolutely NO WAY this is actually him. I refuse to believe it,” one fan wrote online. “Did he completely fire his stylist or is this a cheap variant from the multiverse?!” wrote another.

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{{^usCountry}} Another user compared the actor’s current appearance to his earlier years in Hollywood, writing, “He looked way better in 2023. Lost his charm, jawline gone, even his lips were fuller. Doesn’t hit the same.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user compared the actor’s current appearance to his earlier years in Hollywood, writing, “He looked way better in 2023. Lost his charm, jawline gone, even his lips were fuller. Doesn’t hit the same.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Man this guy has not once had a cool haircut. Dude needs a new stylist,” one commenter wrote, while another joked that Chalamet’s “face [is] bloating more and more like DiCaprio.”

Not all reactions were negative, however. “The new haircut fits him well,” one comment defended.

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet looks unbothered by Oscars loss, packs on PDA with Kylie Jenner at Vanity Fair afterparty

Knicks playoff run continues to attract celebrity attention

TMZ noted that Chalamet attended the game as one of the Knicks’ most recognizable celebrity supporters. The actor has become a regular courtside presence during the team’s playoff run and is widely known for his devotion to the franchise.

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Despite sports superstitions often discouraging major changes during playoff streaks, Chalamet appeared unconcerned about switching up his appearance mid-run.

Chalamet attended the game without girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who was reportedly on the West Coast at the time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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