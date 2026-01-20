Abhinav Shukla slams NDRF, Fire Dept after techie's death in Greater Noida: ‘Wonder why your departments even exist’

In the video, Abhinav said in Hindi, “In the tragic case of Yuvraj Mehta, a young boy’s car plunged into the water-filled pit after colliding with a construction site wall. Following the accident, he immediately alerted the fire department, the police, and the NDRF . While all these agencies arrived at the scene with cranes and ropes, not a single professional rescuer entered the water to save him. For two agonising hours, the boy stood atop his submerged car, shouting for help and struggling to survive.”

Sharing the video. Abhinav wrote, “Shame NDRF, Shame Fire Dept, Shame on authorities , you couldn’t save a young kid! I wonder why your departments even exist if you could not do a basic job for which you train your entire life with tax payers money! Bravo that Flip-cart Delivery guy who tried.”

On Monday, Abhinav took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video and put out a post, slamming the authorities. He also called for accountability and action on the same.

Actor Abhinav Shukla voiced his anger and disappointment over the death of a 27-year-old software engineer who drowned in Greater Noida , strongly criticising civic lapses and the delayed rescue response. Calling the incident “disgusting and shameful”, the actor said it was heartbreaking that the authorities failed to save the young boy.

"It is appalling that these departments, whose sole purpose is to rescue and protect, stood by as mere spectators… It was a Flipkart delivery person who showed true bravery, tying himself to a rope and entering the water to reach the boy. Ultimately, however, the rescue failed," he added.

Abhinav continued, “I believe the personnel involved should resign immediately. The government must re-evaluate why taxpayer money is being put into departments that fail to execute fundamental rescue operations. It is a shame and disgusting. Authorities need to look at their recruitment and training processes to ensure that those tasked with saving lives have the courage and competence to do so. If these departments cannot fulfill their purpose in a crisis, their very existence must be questioned. What’s their purpose?”

Techie drowns in Greater Noida A 27-year-old software engineer died in the early hours of Saturday after his car plunged into a deep, water-filled excavation pit on a vacant plot in Sector 150 of Greater Noida, triggering widespread outrage over civic lapses and a delayed rescue effort.

The victim, Yuvraj Mehta, was returning home from his office in Gurugram when his vehicle reportedly lost control in dense fog, smashed through a low boundary at a sharp 90-degree turn and fell into the pit. Yuvraj died after nearly two hours of calling and screaming for help. The autopsy report on Monday revealed that the techie suffered asphyxia due to ante-mortem drowning, followed by cardiac arrest, which led to his death. It also confirmed that there was around 200 ml of fluid in his lungs.

The UP government on Monday removed Noida Authority chief executive officer Lokesh M and ordered an inquiry, HT reported. Lokesh was responsible for Noida Authority's daily administration, civic planning and enforcing activities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also ordered to set up a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to look into the matter, headed by the director general (ADG), Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar. The team will submit a report within 5 days. Police also launched an FIR against two real estate developers for alleged negligence, including a lack of barricades or reflectors at the site of the accident.