Imran Nazir Khan: Show going off air is not in our hands

Talking about his recent outing Main Hoon Aparajita , going off air this week, Khan says, “As it’s said goodbyes are always difficult and it is so! I joined the show over two months ago and it was all going great. Together we were like a one-big-family working towards entertaining our audience. Show going off air is not in our hands. I feel all good things do come to an end so was it,” says the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Maddam Sir actor.

The show that ran for less than year had many big names in the list including Shweta Tiwari playing the titular role. Khan adds, “Not only did we have the best of cast, but we were also getting high TRPs. Our show’s rating was any day better than many of its contemporaries. Many TV dailies have been running for years with merely point three ratings. I mean, what can you say – maybe we get another season, or maybe its story was only till here.”

On what’s next on Khan’s list he says, “I have couple of things on the table, including an OTT venture, but my focus is to do a good TV daily and then push to other mediums. Though if any OTT project offers me something similar to what I’m looking for, I’ll be more than happy to take it up.”

