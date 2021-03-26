Adaa Khan: The coming of OTT platforms and content has affected TV’s TRPs

She’s been a popular face and name on Indian television for years, and Adaa Khan says she seen the medium change from how it was when she had just entered as a newbie.

“Before, it was more about performance and acting. Today, it’s all about how active a person is on social media, how many followers a person has, these are the things which really play an important role. Before it used to be about how a person acts, I don’t think it’s the same anymore,” she frankly admits.

The 31-year-old, who has been a part of shows such as Naagin and Amrit Manthan, adds that the variety on offer was better too in terms of the shows, “Earlier, I used to see comedies and romantic shows being made, saas-bahu dramas. People had a lot of variation in shows as well, they used to be amazing. Today, there is so much competition, so many channels have come in, people themselves don’t know what to watch, they are confused.”

Currently, supernatural shows are on an overdrive. On that, Khan says, “It’s working of course, all similar shows are coming. I don’t see any kind of show which is really good, except one or two. Otherwise earlier my mom used to sit and watch all different shows, and we would watch it with her. I don’t see that connection in the audience these days.”

Does it have to do anything with the coming of OTT platforms and content? “Definitely, 100 percent. People are really enjoying web content, sitting in their space. They want to watch their kind of shows. I feel it has of course affected TV’s TRPs as well, because they are a different kidn of audience, and the content they are getting on OTT is so amazing. It is really doing well, and web is the future,” says Khan.