Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma Redij blessed with a baby boy - (Exclusive)

The stock came visiting actor-couple Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma Redij, we have exclusively learnt. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. From what we have gathered, Natasha delivered the baby in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 14. Confirming the news to us from the hospital, Natasha said, “Last evening we got blessed with a baby boy. We are three now.”

When we reached out to the new father, he said he will get back to us, after sharing a ‘thank you’ to our congratulatory message.

Aditya, 38 and Natasha, 35 have been married for almost eight years and this one is their first child.

In a previous interview with us, Aditya had opened up on fatherhood: “I left it up to fate and God. However, we were taking our time. When you are living your life in Bombay, you have to support your family. It takes a little time to adjust things and settle. I’m in a phase of my life, where I can take responsibility for a child. I’m well settled to start a family. Chahta toh tha main bhi tha starting se (laughs), but I think now is the right time.”

Back then the Bawra Dil actor was “super nervous” before the baby came into the world. He shared, “Right from the moment we knew that she had conceived a baby, there were a thousand thoughts in my head. I’m planning the best way possible for my fatherhood.”