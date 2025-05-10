After backlash for being cast as ACP Ayushman in CID 2, Parth Samthaan confirms exit: 'I have other work commitments'

Many were left disappointed after it was revealed that actor Parth Samthaan would be taking on the role of ACP Ayushman in CID 2. Shivaji Satam's performance as ACP Pradyuman was a fan favourite for more than two decades. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Parth has said that he will be leaving the show because he has ‘other work commitments’. (Also read: Parth Samthaan reacts to backlash for his casting as ACP Pradyuman in CID: ‘Replacing a legend is never easy’) Parth Samthaan replaced Shivaji Satam in the show.

What Parth said

Speaking about the show, Parth said, "It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it’s just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months. Initially, we couldn’t give any confirmation on the same as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show. And now with Shivaji Sir’s return, that thrilling twist about the mole will be unfolded very soon."

‘I’m grateful for all the love’

He added, "Anyway, I have other work commitments lined up, hence I won’t be continuing for long. But yes, I’m grateful for all the love and support the audience has shown during my brief stint."

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Parth had earlier admitted that he rejected the role as he had doubts about replacing the most iconic character. In an interview, he said, “Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman, because I don’t relate to it. But the makers asked me to reconsider. I was also hesitant due to the show’s long-standing cast and the fact that they’d have to address me as ‘sir’ on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward.”

The second season of CID premiered in December 2024 and is available to watch on SonyLiv.