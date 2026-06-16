After Sanchita Ugale’s death, Aanchal Khurana raises concerns over casting couch, exploitation in the industry

It translates to, “Another actor has died by suicide. 30-year-old Sanchita Ugale. Channels want TRPs, producers want to save budget, and the audience wants entertainment. But has anyone ever thought about what an actor goes through? Even a small issue can lead to replacement. If you refuse to sleep with someone, you get replaced. If you argue and protect your self-respect, you get replaced, or your workdays are cut. Has anyone really thought about what actors or influencers are going through, the ones dying by suicide?”

In the video, Aanchal spoke at length about the harsh realities of the entertainment industry, shedding light on the emotional struggles actors endure, as well as alleged exploitation and casting couch practices that continue to plague the profession.

Aanchal Khurana posted the video with a caption that read, “I might upset the channel and producers with this, but it is what it is. I stand here smiling for the camera, but inside, there's a storm. Every day, we wake up chasing the next audition, that one line, that shot at a dream. What remains unseen—what no one notices—is the exhaustion. The pressure to stay relevant and the fear of being forgotten weigh heavily. They don’t see how we break down behind closed doors.”

On Monday, Aanchal took to Instagram to share a video reacting to Sanchita’s death, speaking about the pressure actors often face in the entertainment industry and the emotional toll it can take on them.

Actor Sanchita Ugale , best known for her roles in Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, allegedly died by suicide at her residence. As tributes continue to pour in, MTV Roadies 8 winner and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Aanchal Khurana has weighed in on the tragedy, claiming that the entertainment industry is marred by exploitation and casting couch practices that can take a devastating emotional toll on actors.

Aanchal went on to highlight the cycle of hope and rejection that many actors go through, mentioning, “Har subah hum ummed leke uthte hai, ek audition dete hai aur har sham comparison, rejection ke baad sojate hai. Sab kehte hai na strong bano, strong bano lekin ye toh koi nahi batate ki kab tak strong bano aur kitne aur kitni bar strong banna hai. Aur jab aati hai ye channel producers ki baat,woh sabse zyada gaalich log hote hai, unko apne profit, benefits ke uppar kuch nahi dikhta hai.”

It translates to, “Every morning we wake up with hope, give an audition, and every evening we go to sleep after facing comparison and rejection. Everyone says, 'be strong,' but no one tells you for how long or how many times you have to keep being strong. And when it comes to channel producers, they can be the most insensitive people-they see nothing beyond their profits and benefits.”

Looking back at her personal experience, Aanchal added that even talented actors may be rejected over small financial reasons or for refusing to compromise.

Aanchal concluded her message by urging people to step back and prioritise themselves during difficult times. She mentioned, "So, I'm requesting you all ki jab bhi aapko lage na ki life khatam hogayi hai, kuch nahi hoga. Aap ghar chale jao. That's exactly what I do. Right now, I'm in Delhi, mere maa baap ke sath. Kyunki main bhi bohot pressure mein thi, stress mein thi. Akele ye depression kha jaega, and trust me, na producer kaam ayega na channel kaam ayega. Ye sabse zyada selfish log hai. Please aapne family ke aas pass rahiye."

It translates to, “So, I request you all, whenever you feel that life is over and nothing will work out, go back home. That's exactly what I do. Right now, I am in Delhi with my parents. Because I was also under a lot of pressure and stress... Being alone, this depression can consume you. And trust me, neither the producer nor the channel will come to your help. These are the most selfish people. Please stay close to your family.”

About Sanchita Ugale's death Sanchita allegedly died by suicide at her home in the Nallasopara area at around 7 pm on Sunday while she was alone, an official said. "A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI.

According to the official, the actor's father informed the Achole police that he does not suspect any foul play and has not held anyone responsible for her death. The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the police have registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that may have led to the extreme step, officials said.

After news of Sanchita’s death broke, the AICWA released a press note demanding a high-level investigation into her alleged suicide. They also revealed that the actor was 26, not 22, like most reports had claimed. “All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, to order a high-level inquiry into the death of Sanchita Ugale and ensure that justice is delivered to her family,” read a portion of their note.