Aishwarya Sakhuja resumes work after a break: Wasn’t confident that I was safe while shooting in Goa

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja is happy to be back in Mumbai and resuming work on her show. She admits she had been missing in action for some time now, owing to the minor surgery she had to undergo, and then waiting to get vaccinated.

“Honestly, I started to feel FOMO (Fear of missing out). The show was still going on, it was not like the last lockdown when the show also went through a halt. This time I decided to take some time off and be away from the Covid nonsense that is still happening,” says Sakhuja, adding that she had taken a break to “at least get the first dose of the vaccine”.

The 34-year-old adds that it was only then that she decided she was ready to work. However, she confesses that she is still coming to terms with the hectic schedules daily soaps have.

“They can be exhausting and extremely busy. It is going to take a while for me to get back to the schedule. But, it is good to be back,” she gushes.

Asked if the pandemic makes things more complicated, considering she has just gotten well and is exposed to the virus again, the actor says she did “lose confidence of being safe” when shoots had temporarily shifted to Goa after lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra and work had to be stopped.

“I was away from my own home, my family. I lost that confidence, and thought what if something had happened... Although the production was there and took measures, I wouldn’t have been able to meet my family. That hit me really hard, so that apprehension was there. It is exactly why I came back,” says the actor, who feels that things are more streamlined while resuming work in her own city, Mumbai.

“I know things are in my control. I have the antibodies in my system now and things are falling in place slowly,” she ends.