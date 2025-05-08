Aly Goni recalls being told ‘hum Muslims ko ghar nahi dete’ during house hunt with Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni recalls being denied home because of his religion

When asked if he had faced discrimination because of his religion, Aly said, "I have never faced discrimination in the industry for being Kashmiri. However, I faced it a lot during the house hunt. Aaj bhi hota hai. Jasmin and I were searching for a house, but many people refused to give us house, saying, ‘Hum Muslims ko ghar nahi dete’ (We don’t rent homes to Muslims)."

He went on to add, “The majority of people who refused to give us a home were older individuals. Zyada se zyada 10-12 saal aur jeene waale hain woh log, aur uske baad jal ke rakh ho jaaoge ya kabar mein chale jaaoge, toh kya karoge uss building ka? (At most, these people will live another 10–12 years, and after that, they’ll either be reduced to ashes or buried in a grave—so what will they do with that building?)”

Aly and Jasmin were best friends before they began dating. Their romance began during Bigg Boss 14. Aly entered the show as a wildcard contestant to support Jasmin when she was emotionally struggling. Later, their sweet camaraderie and care for each other had both fans and host Salman Khan rooting for them. The couple confessed their feelings on the show and have been together since. They have now decided to move in together.

In April, Aly’s close friend and actor Krishna Mukherjee spoke about the couple’s wedding plans on Rush with Ruch podcast, saying, "Iss saal ho rahi hai, ya fir agle saal ho rahi hai unki shaadi, guys. It is happening." (They’re getting married either this year or next year, guys. It is happening.) She added, "Iss saal ho rahi hai, end tak ho jayegi." (It’s happening this year, it will be done by the end of the year.)

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s recent and upcoming projects

Aly is currently seen on the television show Laughter Chefs Season 2, which also stars Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Abhishek Kumar, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Vicky Jain. The show is hosted by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharti Singh.

Jasmin was last seen in the Punjabi film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di alongside Gippy Grewal. She will next appear in Carry On Jattiye, which also stars Gippy, Sargun Mehta, and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.