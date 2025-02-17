Aman Gupta asks ‘where is Shraddha Kapoor?’ as her jewellery brand make a pitch at Shark Tank India season 4

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor ventured into entrepreneurship when she co-founded a demi-fine jewellery brand, Palmonas. Now, the actor's brand has made its way to Shark Tank India Season 4. However, the sharks were disappointed with the actor's absence during the pitch. Shraddha Kapoor's jewelry brand appears on Shark Tank India season 4.

Shraddha's jewelry brand at Shark Tank India

A promo video for Shark Tank India Season 4 shows Palmonas co-founders Pallavi Mohadikar and Amol Patwari seeking funding for their jewellery brand. They are heard saying, “Welcome to the world of demi-fine jewellery. With our third co-founder, Shraddha Kapoor, we are building India’s most loved demi-fine jewellery brand.”

Sharks question Shraddha's absence

However, the sharks were curious as to why Shraddha didn’t join the other two co-founders for the pitch. Aman Gupta, founder of Boat, asked, “Shraddha Kapoor didn’t come?” To which Pallavi replied, “She was very excited to come on the show.” Surprised, Aman then asked the reason behind her absence, to which Pallavi said, “I told her, yeh tumhari expertise nahi hai (this is not your expertise),” leaving the sharks in splits.

Fans had mixed reactions to Palmonas being featured on Shark Tank India. One comment read, “Do they also have to come here?” Another commenter said, “Shark Tank is a great platform for marketing. Shraddha knows that.” One joked, “They would have gotten an instant deal had Shraddha come for the pitch.”

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is a reality TV show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors in hopes of securing funding. Based on the popular American show Shark Tank, the Indian version premiered in 2021 and quickly gained popularity for showcasing innovative startups and inspiring business stories. Season 4 features Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal, and Peyush Bansal, among others.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming projects

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film turned out to be a huge success at the box office, collecting over ₹800 crore worldwide. She will next be seen in Stree 3, set to release in 2027. Additionally, the actor revealed in an interview that she has signed three films, though she hasn’t announced any of the projects yet.