Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship with Rahul Mody? Rumoured love birds twin in matching outfits in cute pic

Shraddha Kapoor is quite active on social media and often shares a sneak peek into her personal life with her fans. The actor has once again grabbed attention for her personal life as she shared a cute picture with her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody. Shraddha Kapoor shares cute picture with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody twin in matching night dress

On Thursday, Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a cute picture twinning with her rumoured boyfriend in matching night dresses. In the photo, only the lower body of the rumoured couple was visible; however, they both were wearing similarly styled clothes. Rahul stood in front of the camera with folded arms, while Shraddha was seen holding onto his arm. The actor avoided any caption on the picture and just tagged her rumoured boyfriend and added a red heart.

Earlier too, Shraddha Kapoor put the split rumours to rest after she shared a picture enjoying a vada pav date with Rahul Mody. She tagged him and captioned the post, "May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav," and added Kishore Kumar’s classic tune "Yeh Vaada Raha" in the background.

Shraddha and Rahul sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted together in Mumbai post a dinner date. While the rumoured couple has not yet accepted their relationship publicly, Shraddha is often seen sharing goofy pictures with Rahul on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie

Shraddha Kapoor basked in success with her movie, Stree 2, in 2024. The horror-comedy, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi, emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹857 crore worldwide. She will next be seen in the movie Nagin. On Makar Sankranti, taking to his Instagram stories, filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi shared a script of Nagin. Earlier, speaking to India Today, the filmmaker had revealed, "She was excited. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold. She can’t wait to start the shoot, now that the script is ready."