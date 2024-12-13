Shraddha Kapoor ‘bullies’ rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody for vada pav date, puts an end to breakup rumours

Months after separation reports, Shraddha Kapoor has once again set social media abuzz with her recent post with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody. The actor shared a photo of herself holding Mumbai’s iconic snack, vada pav, and shared a wish for her rumoured boyfriend. Shraddha Kapoor puts breakup reports with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody to rest.

Shraddha Kapoor's vada pav date with Rahul Mody

On Friday, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of herself sitting in a car and enjoying vada pav. She tagged her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody. The actor captioned the post, "May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav,” and added Kishore Kumar’s classic tune Yeh Vaada Raha in the background. With this, the actor has put the separation rumours to rest.

Shraddha Kapoor shares glimpse of her vada pav date with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody relationship rumours

Earlier this year, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted together in Mumbai post a dinner date. The actor also shared a goofy photo with him on Instagram and captioned it, "Dil rakhle yaar, neend toh vapas de de (keep my heart but at least return my sleep)." A source told HT, "They got close to each other while working on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and have been going strong. But they don’t want to go public with the relationship. They were shocked when they were photographed together out on a dinner date, which is why they are being more cautious about their outings together."

However, in August 2024, reports suggested a fallout between the rumoured lovebirds as Shraddha unfollowed Rahul and his close circle on Instagram. Despite this, Rahul continued to follow her, leaving fans speculating about the nature of their bond.

Rahul has been the writer of Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and the Shraddha, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy, Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film turned out to be a huge success at the box office collecting ₹857 crore worldwide.