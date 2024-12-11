‘Shraddha Kapoor and I had a lovely meeting’: Says Andrew Garfield after Spider-Man and Stree’s chance meeting

It’s always a delight for fans when their favourite Indian celebrities represent the country at a global event. This week, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made headlines when their pictures from the 2024 Red Sea Film Festival surfaced on the internet. But what took social media by storm was a cross-over we weren’t expecting! We are talking about Shraddha aka Stree’s adorable meet-cute with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. The two bumped into each other and had a brief chat before posing for the cameras on the red carpet, giving fans a memorable moment. But what did Spider-Man think of our beloved Stree? Andrew Garfield and Shraddha Kapoor at the Red Sea Film Festival

Much to the delight of fans, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Andrew opened up about his interaction with Shraddha on the red carpet. He was quoted saying, “We had a lovely, very brief meeting at the red carpet.” The Hollywood heartthrob went on to add, “She seems very, very lovely and kind and gentle.” Well, we are sure Shraddha’s fans will relish Andrew’s kind words about her. Interestingly, soon after their pictures went viral on the internet, many netizens hoped the actors would either be roped in for a global project or fall in love in real life. Crazy, right? But it was only because Shraddha and Andrew looked so good together.

On the film front, Shraddha was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in their blockbuster hit horror comedy Stree 2. Ever since the film released in theatres, and garnered rave reviews, audiences have been eagerly waiting for Shraddha to announce her next. While the actor hasn’t spilled any beans herself yet, there were rumours about her special dance number with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. However, things didn’t work out and the track Kissik eventually went to Sreeleela. Buzz now suggests that Shraddha might join Ranbir for Dhoom 4, taking the legacy forward. She also has Nikhil Dwivedi’s supernatural film Naagin in her kitty, along with Chaalbaaz In London.