Reddit praises Shraddha Kapoor as she delivers a rare stern response to question about dating life

Shraddha Kapoor has never shied away from sharing pictures of her outings with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, although she hasn't gone on record with her relationship. At a recent event, when she was asked to confirm or deny if she's dating someone, the actor clapped back. (Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor ‘bullies’ rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody for vada pav date, puts an end to breakup rumours) Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody.

Shraddha responds to journalist

A video has been doing the rounds on Reddit from Shraddha's session at a recent event. The reporter tells Shraddha that when he asked her fellow actor Kartik Aaryan whom he'd like to date out of four female actors, he replied that all of them are already dating. “He spilled the beans, sahi keh rahe hain (is he right)?” the journalist asked.

Shraddha looked at the audience with a puzzled expression and said, “Hum sach mein Agenda Aaj Tak mein hi aaye hain an (chuckles)?” When the journalist clarified that it was Kartik who leaked it, Shraddha responded, “Okay, toh unhone keh dia jo bhi unhe kehna tha. Toh matlab mere liye sawaal hai aapke pas? (He said what he had to. But do you have a question for me?)"

When the journalist hesitantly asked if she's dating someone, Shraddha repeated, “Pakka Agenda Aaj Tak mein hain hum? Pakka? Pakka? (Sure we're at Agenda Aaj Tak? Sure? Sure?).” The journalist replied, “Aaj ka agenda yehi hai (This is the agenda for today),” to which she responded, “Pakka? Achha (Sure? Okay),” looking miffed. Watch the clip here.

Reddit lauds Shraddha

Several Redditors defended Shraddha. One of them commented, “Wow!! Way to nag someone!! One can ask but if she doesn't want to answer then why push it?” Another wrote, “Typical media TRP techniques, then they say celebs abuse media.”

“She handled it well,” stated another comment. “This is a perfect example of casual misogyny at least. Heroines aaye toh bf kaun hai. Hero aaye toh aapki acting ki journey ke baare mein bataiyega. (If heroines come, they ask who the boyfriend is. If the heroes come, they ask them about their acting journey),” pointed out a user.

The relationship rumours surrounding Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody first began circulating when the two were seen attending public events together, including a wedding.

Rahul Mody, a screenwriter and assistant director, is known for his work on the hit film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which stars Shraddha alongside Ranbir Kapoor. However, despite the speculations, neither Shraddha nor Rahul has officially confirmed the nature of their relationship.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, which became the biggest hit of Hindi cinema in India.