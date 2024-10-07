Amid Bhavish Aggarwal-Kunal Kamra's ugly Twitter battle, Nakuul Mehta pitches Ola CEO as worthy Bigg Boss contestant

Nakuul’s view

Nakuul took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his views and take a dig at the fight.

“Bhavish Aggarwal for Big Boss please. I’ll watch it on my electric (TV emoji),” Nakuul tweeted.

One should note that the reality show Bigg Boss, in which contestants are locked inside the house for over three months, is infamous for its fights, arguments and controversies.

His post was met with various reactions from social media users, with one sharing, “He’s already gearing up for the next season”.

“Maybe he'll bring some ‘shockingly’ good drama this time,” wrote one, with another mentioning, “Kamra too please”.

“Definite contestant for Bigg Boss. He might even boss over Salman,” shared one, with one posting, “This season is going to break all records”.

“Nakuuuuul, you are on a roll,” exclaimed one user.

All about the spat

It all started with Kunal posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, an image of an Ola dealership with a large number of Ola scooters gathering dust, presumably waiting to be serviced.

“Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline,” Kunal wrote, potentially referring to the fact that many gig workers use scooters for their jobs.

He went on to tag Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, asking him, “is this how Indians will get to using EV’s?” He also tagged the Department of Consumer Affairs in his post, asking “any word?” Taking it one step ahead, he invited anyone who has had issues with OLA electric to comment and their story below the post.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal noticed the views, and responded to Kunal's post by accusing his tweet as having been a paid one. “Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career,” he wrote, adding, “Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon".

Bhavish's reaction gained well over 170k views, drawing controversy in the comments, with several social media users terming his reaction as “arrogant”.