Amitabh Bachchan reveals his 'hands, legs shake' when he comes on KBC 14 sets: 'Every day I am scared'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has responded to a question on what makes him host the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati every year. During a media interaction on the sets of KBC season 14, Amitabh also about how he prepares himself for the show. Amitabh revealed that he gets nervous and scared when he comes to the KBC set. (Also Read | KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan teases Aamir Khan for not promoting show)

Amitabh has been hosting KBC since its inception in 2000. The actor didn't host the third season, in 2007, and it was presented by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Replying to a question by Indian Express, Amitabh revealed why he continues to host the show. “The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season,” the actor said.

Speaking about his preparation for the show, Amitabh said, “My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself. However, when I see the audience here, I feel motivated. Whenever I come (on the set), the very first thing I do is thank them. It is because of them that we are here. The way they show their interest and love for the show motivates us to take it forward.”

KBC 14 is set to air on August 7 on Sony Entertainment Channel. Since season 7 in 2013, the top prize has been ₹7 crore and it was increased to ₹7.5 crore in the upcoming season to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. On the show, actor Aamir Khan, boxing champion MC Mary Kom and footballer Sunil Chhetri will be special guests.

