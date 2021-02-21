Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy introduce fans to son Aaravv with 'explosive' video. Watch
Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have finally revealed the first look pictures of their newborn son. The boy, named Aaravv by his parents, looks adorable in the first photos.
Anita and Rohit took to Instagram to share a video montage of the happy family. The first few frames showed Anita with a large bomb painted on her baby bump. As the bomb 'explodes', they are gifted their baby boy, sleeping in their arms.
"And our baby AARAVV has arrived," Anita wrote with her post. The couple's friends from the industry loaded the comments section with heart emojis and a lot of love.
Aaravv's name was inadvertently revealed by comedian Bharti Singh. The parents did not make the announcement themselves. Bharti shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit, with a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.
On the page, one can see that it has the baby's photo of his hands as the profile picture and both Anita and Rohit are following the page. There are no posts on the page yet.
Rohit and Anita welcomed Aaravv on February 9. Sharing a picture of the couple, Rohit wrote "Oh boy".
When she was pregnant, Anita had shared a video on Instagram, saying, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly.”
Anita told Hindustan Times that she was ‘excited, thrilled, nervous’ about the pregnancy. Talking about their families’ reaction, she said, “They were all teary eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy.”
Anita also opened up about how they kept the news hush-hush. “See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn’t have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easier. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it,” she laughed.
