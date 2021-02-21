IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy introduce fans to son Aaravv with 'explosive' video. Watch
Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv,
Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv,
tv

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy introduce fans to son Aaravv with 'explosive' video. Watch

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have revealed the first look at their newborn son Aaravv. The couple shared a few and 'explosive' video to make the reveal.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:58 PM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have finally revealed the first look pictures of their newborn son. The boy, named Aaravv by his parents, looks adorable in the first photos.

Anita and Rohit took to Instagram to share a video montage of the happy family. The first few frames showed Anita with a large bomb painted on her baby bump. As the bomb 'explodes', they are gifted their baby boy, sleeping in their arms.


"And our baby AARAVV has arrived," Anita wrote with her post. The couple's friends from the industry loaded the comments section with heart emojis and a lot of love.

Aaravv's name was inadvertently revealed by comedian Bharti Singh. The parents did not make the announcement themselves. Bharti shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit, with a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.

On the page, one can see that it has the baby's photo of his hands as the profile picture and both Anita and Rohit are following the page. There are no posts on the page yet.

Rohit and Anita welcomed Aaravv on February 9. Sharing a picture of the couple, Rohit wrote "Oh boy".

When she was pregnant, Anita had shared a video on Instagram, saying, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly.”

Anita told Hindustan Times that she was ‘excited, thrilled, nervous’ about the pregnancy. Talking about their families’ reaction, she said, “They were all teary eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 finale live updates: Aly Goni gets voted out; Nikki Tamboli cries with relief on reaching top 3

Anita also opened up about how they kept the news hush-hush. “See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn’t have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easier. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it,” she laughed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anita hassnandani rohit reddy

Related Stories

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
tv

Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
READ FULL STORY
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares first pic with son: ‘And just like that we were three'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani shared the first photo with her son on Instagram. She and her husband, Rohit Reddy, welcomed the little one on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman and Nora dance on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale stage.(Colors)
Salman and Nora dance on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale stage.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi song. The actor took the hook step to another level, doing it on a short flight of stairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly is voted out, leaving Nikki, Rahul and Rubina in the race

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Aly Goni is voted out, with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik gaining more votes than him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant during her grand finale performance on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant during her grand finale performance on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant opts to take 14 lakh and quit the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rakhi Sawant became the first person to step out of the Bigg Boss house on the grand finale night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 finale opens with Salman announcing voting lines will be opened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 fans will be able to vote for their favourite contestant as Salman Khan announced that voting lines will be opened during the episode for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 Finale Live Updates: Aly Goni has been voted out of the show.
Bigg Boss 14 Finale Live Updates: Aly Goni has been voted out of the show.
tv

Bigg Boss finale live: Aly Goni gets voted out; Rubina, Rahul and Nikki in top 3

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 finale live updates: As host Salman Khan kicks off the season finale, in fray for the trophy this time are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant seemed disappointed when it was Riteish Deshmukh who showed up.
Rakhi Sawant seemed disappointed when it was Riteish Deshmukh who showed up.
tv

Rakhi Sawant is shocked as Salman sends Riteish inside the house

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant was left shocked on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 after Salman Khan announced the entry of a Riteish inside the house. While she was expecting her husband Ritesh to enter the house, it was someone else who paid her a visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-model Manish Verma (Sourced photo)
Actor-model Manish Verma (Sourced photo)
tv

Manish Verma: I never had plan B, it was acting or nothing for me

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Model-actor Manish Verma believes that reliving your parents’ dreams is most rewarding
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gautam Vig was recently in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Actor Gautam Vig was recently in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
tv

Gautam Vig: I was rejected for my ‘firang’ looks

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:14 PM IST
It’s said that if you have a good face, it’s easier to get work in the glamour industry. But, for ‘Naamkaran’ and ‘Tantra’ actor Gautam Vig this feature made him struggle more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: When Hina, Gauahar predicted Rubina will win; Sidharth disagreed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • In the early days of Bigg Boss 14, 'seniors' Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan saw a winner in Rubina Dilaik. However, Sidharth Shukla did not agree with them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit revealed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, designer Ashley Rebello shared a sneak peek of host Salman Khan's outfit for the night. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Adaa Khan has been a part of shows such as Naagin and Amrit Manthan.
Actor Adaa Khan has been a part of shows such as Naagin and Amrit Manthan.
tv

Adaa Khan: Being an actor today is not just about acting

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Actor Adaa Khan talks about the additional pressures that come along with being an actor in today’s time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen on Bigg Boss 14.(Photo: Instagram/StyleByAmi)
Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen on Bigg Boss 14.(Photo: Instagram/StyleByAmi)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Madhuri Dixit to announce top 4 contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Five contestants have reached the finale - Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli. Of these, the top four contestants will be announced by Madhuri Dixit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin has sleepless nights as Aly Goni competes in finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:35 PM IST
As viewers prepare for the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Jasmin Bhasin confesses she is nervous for Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is set to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 14 tonight.(Colors)
Salman Khan is set to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 14 tonight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Where and when to watch the grand finale tonight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • Do you wish to watch Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand finale tonight but do not want to watch it on TV or fear you may miss the telecast? Here are five ways to watch it online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, along with wife Rubina Dilaik.
Abhinav Shukla was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, along with wife Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Abhinav says he has planned a surprise to welcome Rubina home after Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla said that he has made special preparations to welcome Rubina Dilaik home after Bigg Boss 14 ends but refused to divulge further details as it is a 'surprise'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP