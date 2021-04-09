Anita Hassanandani shares new pic with son Aaravv: 'Happy 2 months to my lifeline'

Actor Anita Hassanandani shared a fresh picture with her son Aaravv after he completed two months on Friday. Aaravv was born on February 9 this year.

Sharing a picture, Anita wrote: "Happy 2months to my lifeline." Many of her industry friends reacted to the picture. Aditya Narayan, Surbhi Jyoti and Aditi Bhatia dropped red heart emojis while singer Jankee Parekh said: "Happy birthday Cutiepie." Many of Anita's fans dropped emoticons, with one of them writing: "Such a cute baby."

Since Aaraav's birth, the couple have been sharing his pictures and videos regularly. They even have an Instagram page for him.

Talking about how Rohit has been a hands-on dad to their son, Anita had said in a post: "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities. Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."

Anita is a popular face on television having worked in shows like Naagin series, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kasamh Se among many others. She has also acted in a number of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

