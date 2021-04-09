IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani shares new pic with son Aaravv: 'Happy 2 months to my lifeline'
Anita Hassanandani gave birth to her son in February this year.
Anita Hassanandani gave birth to her son in February this year.
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares new pic with son Aaravv: 'Happy 2 months to my lifeline'

  • As Anita Hassanandani's son Aaraav completed two months since his birth in February, the actor shared a new picture to celebrate.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 04:23 PM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani shared a fresh picture with her son Aaravv after he completed two months on Friday. Aaravv was born on February 9 this year.

Sharing a picture, Anita wrote: "Happy 2months to my lifeline." Many of her industry friends reacted to the picture. Aditya Narayan, Surbhi Jyoti and Aditi Bhatia dropped red heart emojis while singer Jankee Parekh said: "Happy birthday Cutiepie." Many of Anita's fans dropped emoticons, with one of them writing: "Such a cute baby."

Since Aaraav's birth, the couple have been sharing his pictures and videos regularly. They even have an Instagram page for him.

Talking about how Rohit has been a hands-on dad to their son, Anita had said in a post: "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities. Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to troll who said his acting in The Big Bull was 'third rate', Pratik Gandhi was 'superior'

Anita is a popular face on television having worked in shows like Naagin series, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kasamh Se among many others. She has also acted in a number of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy television shows naagin + 2 more

Related Stories

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son Aaravv in February this year.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son Aaravv in February this year.
tv

Anita Hassanandani talks to baby Aaravv: 'Who’s gonna be two months in 2 days?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani shared yet another cute video of her son Aaravv, who will turn two months old soon. It was showered with love by all her industry friends.
READ FULL STORY
Anita with her son Aarav in their latest pic.
Anita with her son Aarav in their latest pic.
tv

Anita Hassanandani is a fan of her son Aaravv's hair, check out their new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani claims her son Aaravv's hair are after her own, as she admires his 'flying hair 'in their latest pic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP