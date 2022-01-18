Ankit Gera: TV content hasn’t changed over the years yet it works

The last two years have been fruitful for Ankit Gera, who had shifted base to Delhi in 2019. He had to take care of his hospitality business but soon Covid hit and like many others, his business suffered a lot, too. “We shifted to another business model and that’s been working out,” he shares.

During the second lockdown, he returned to acting after his last show Agniphera in 2018. A cameo in a popular show and a recurring part in another, Gera is glad he is back to doing what he loves. “I have now shifted back to Mumbai after two years in Delhi. The transition was tough but I love acting, so it was a no-brainer,” says the Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actor, who tied the knot last June.

Gera featured in a few music videos too and is also keen to do OTT. He says, “I am looking out for something different, unlike my previous roles on TV or OTT, whatever comes my way.”

After 12 years in the business, the actor admits that nothing can beat TV. “The audience for both mediums are different. The content on OTT is real and the medium has been evolving every year. While on TV, we have a loyal fan base. But the youth doesn’t watch TV and the content on TV hasn’t changed much over the years. Yet, it still works. It provides entertainment to millions of people across the country who still rely on it. We have audiences that watch only what’s on TV, that’s why it has a huge reach,” he signs off.

