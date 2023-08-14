Mrunal Thakur, Randeep Hooda, Mouni Roy attend prayer meet for Ankita Lokhande's father

The prayer meet of Shashikant Lokhande, the father of actor Ankita Lokhande, was held in Mumbai on Monday. Several film and television celebrities attended the meet and showed up to console Ankita, a couple of days after her father died on Saturday morning. (Also Read: Ankita Lokhande shares first post after father Shashikant Lokhande's death: ‘You will be missed forever’) Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur attend Ankita Lokhande's father's prayer meet

Celebs who attended prayer meet

As per the videos posted by a couple of paparazzi accounts, among the celebs who attended the prayer meet were actors Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, singer Ankit Tiwari and music composers Meet Bros.

Ankita with her mother

In another video posted by a paparazzo account, Ankita accompanied her mother Vandana as they exited the prayer meet venue. Ankita was also seen thanking the paparazzi and her well-wishers outside the venue.

Ankita and her family paid last respects to her father

On Sunday afternoon, Ankita, her mother and her husband Vicky Jain paid their last respects to her father. Arti Singh, Shraddha Arya, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar, and Kushal Tandon, among others also paid last respects to Ankita's father and extended condolences to the family. Ankita was also seen giving a shoulder to her father's bier on Sunday.

Several media reports suggested that he had been unwell for quite some time. Ankita and Vicky are yet to comment on the same. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium ground.

Ankita's Father's Day post for her dad

Earlier on Father’s Day, Ankita penned a long heartfelt note and wished Shashikant a Happy Father’s Day. She shared an adorable video with her father. Ankita captioned her post, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for you but I love you bahut sara (a lot)… I have seen you struggling for many things when I was a child but you made sure that your children don’t.. you always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become... I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength..."

