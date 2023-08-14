Ankita Lokhande shares first post after father Shashikant Lokhande's death: ‘You will be missed forever’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared her first post after the death of her father Shashikant Lokhande. As per reports, he died at the age of 68 around 11.45 am on Saturday morning. His funeral took place in Mumbai on Sunday. (Also Read | Ankita Lokhande carries her father's bier along with husband Vicky Jain during funeral; fans pray for her) Ankita Lokhande spoke about her father Shashikant Lokhande.

Ankita to hold prayer meet for late father

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Ankita shared details about the prayer meet for her father. She shared a photo of a card with her father's picture on it. It read, "Prayer meet. You will be missed forever, Shashikant Lokhande. August 14, 2023, from 4 pm to 6 pm." The meet will be held in Malad West, Mumbai.

Ankita shared details about the prayer meet for her father.

Ankita and her family paid last respects to her father

On Sunday afternoon, Ankita, her mother and her husband Vicky Jain paid their last respects to her father. Arti Singh, Shraddha Arya, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar, and Kushal Tandon, among others also paid last respects to Ankita's father and extended condolences to the family. Ankita was also seen giving a shoulder to her father's bier on Sunday.

Several media reports suggested that he had been unwell for quite some time. Ankita and Vicky are yet to comment on the same. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium ground.

Ankita's Father's Day post for her dad

Earlier on Father’s Day, Ankita penned a long heartfelt note and wished Shashikant a Happy Father’s Day. She shared an adorable video with her father. Ankita captioned her post, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for you but I love you bahut sara (a lot)… I have seen you struggling for many things when I was a child but you made sure that your children don’t.. you always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become... I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength..."

“I remember when I started my journey in Mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay. you made it happen no matter what was going on in your life because you believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have you paa .. I have seen you struggling with your health but your strong will what I saw that time was something else and your smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love you paa forever and ever and ever. Happy Father’s Day paa,” the caption further read.

