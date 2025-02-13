Ankita Lokhande in legal trouble: Rozlyn Khan files defamation suit against her for calling her ‘cheap’

Showing support to Hina, Ankita labelled Rozlyn’s comment as "cheap" and urged Hina to stay strong.

Rozlyn takes legal action

Now, Rozlyn has taken legal action against Ankita. She took to Instagram to share the court documents related to the case and provided insight into the legal proceedings. The documents outline Rozlyn's claims and the reasons behind the defamation suit, which stems from Ankita's public remarks.

Sharing the document, Rozlyn wrote, “I have been repeatedly saying that since I asked a simple question on 15 hours of surgery and discrepancies in the treatment by Hina khan , she chooses to remain silent on this and even hospital has followed the privacy concerns of a patient but they took another route may be to hit me in the back .. there were unidentified people bullying me , multiple bots were set for bad comments on my page ..fan pages of tv actress were Sharing my videos to troll me further”.

She added, “So I had no option but to inform the local police station.,! And now finally one of them @lokhandeankita officially assaulting my character rather then doing reality check ..gang of girls ..! surprisingly after all this Tamasha the so called sherni doesn’t come out clean on which surgery it was that took 15 hours and how it was possible to do scuba diving , snow sliding and all sorts of stunts and shoot just after chemotherapy and super major surgery which went upto 15 hours”.

What did Rozlyn say

In a recent interview with News18, Rozlyn said, "It's not like I am after Hina unnecessarily; in fact, I think Hina is after cancer. I can challenge you—Hina will never show her reports because, by now, Dr. Mandar (who treated Rozlyn and is now treating Hina) would have come forward, or the hospital would have issued a statement. All of the videos have been shot beforehand and will be released gradually with the launch of her every project."

Ankita comes to support Hina

Following that, Ankita penned a lengthy note defending Hina, which read: "How could someone think so low, my goodness? That’s so cheap! For your kind information, madam, this girl Hina is fighting cancer with such bravery, and I’m saying this because I know it. Vikki met her a few days back in the hospital while she was undergoing chemotherapy, and Rocky was by her side. Vikki told me he was in tears seeing her in that condition. Hina, you are strong, our Sher Khan! This isn’t easy for you or for anyone going through this. God bless you, girl. This too shall pass. @realhinakhan."

While Rozlyn is also a cancer survivor, Hina is currently battling stage-three breast cancer. Hina has been open about her cancer journey on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her treatment in the hospital. She is yet to respond to Rozlyn's accusations.