Ankita Lokhande flew kites on Makar Sankranti.
Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput's Manjha while flying kites on Makar Sankranti

Ankita Lokhande has shared a Makar Sakranti video, which has Sushant Singh Rajput's song Manjha from Kai Po Che playing in the background.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande has shared a candid video from her Makar Sankranti celebrations on Thursday. The actor can be seen flying kites in the video which has Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che song Manjha playing in the background.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ankita wrote, "I still get goosebumps when I listen to this song. What a film and what a journey with so many memories @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor. Wishing everyone a very happy makarsankranti #kaipoche. Shot and edited by one and only my brother @imtanmaykhutal super proud of u Tanmay."


The actor can be seen dressed in skirt-top, paired with colourful bangles. She can be seen enjoying her time in a park, flying kites with her mother and some kids. There are also a few close-up stills of the actor lost in thought during the kite-flying session.

The video received more than 450000 views in less within 15 hours. Arti Singh dropped a heart emoji in the comments section while Karanvir Bohra commented, "uffffff."

Ankita and late Sushant were in a relationship for several years before they broke up. Sushant moved on with life and was dating Rhea Chakraborty until the time of his death, Ankita is currently in relationship with Vicky Jain.

Sushant had made his film debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kai Po Che in 2013. The title of the film was derived from a Gujarati phrase used by a competitor who shouts 'I have cut' in Gujarati after cutting his opponent's kite on Makar Sankranti.

Also read: Preity Zinta calls Koi Mil Gaya song Haila cutest parody: 'I think you have danced better than us'

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. His death is still remains a mystery as multiple investigating agencies are yet to come up with any conclusion. Ankita had repeatedly raised her voice to demand justice for the late actor and continues to support his sister Shweta Singh Kirti in her endeavour.

