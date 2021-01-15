IND USA
A still from Vina Fan's parody video.
Preity Zinta calls Koi Mil Gaya song Haila cutest parody: 'I think you have danced better than us'

Preity Zinta has reacted to a recreation of her Koi Mil Gaya song Haila Haila. It features two dancers from Indonesia, grooving to the 2003 dance number.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Preity Zinta is impressed with a recreated video of Koi Mil Gaya song Haila Haila and has asked co-star Hrithik Roshan if has also taken a look at the video. The video created by Vina Fan has two dancers from Indonesia, dressed up like Preity and Hrithik's onscreen characters Nisha and Rohit, respectively, and performing the dance steps with utmost perfection in similar surroundings.

Preity retweeted the video on Twitter and asked Hrithik if he has noticed it yet. She wrote, "Haila! @iHrithik Did u see this ? This has to be the cutest video on my timeline. Absolutely love it guys. I think you have danced better than us."


The video was originally shared on Vina Fan's YouTube account in August last year and has garnered more than 2 million views.


Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya starred Hrithik as a boy with mental disability and Preity as his friend. Father-son duo Rakesh and Hrithik turned it into a franchise and it went on to have sequels: Krrish and Krrish 3.

Also read: Author of Didda's biography calls Kangana Ranaut's film 'violation of copyright laws of the country that she swears by'

The two are now planning to make Krrish 4 but work is yet to begin on the same. Rakesh had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I will only announce it once I am sure about the script. When I am 100% sure about the script, I will make the announcement as a director. The day I decide to make it, it will take me one more year to start the film. Being a big film in terms of vision and VFX, the preproduction will take a lot of time. Mine is the only franchise which is going from story to story. It’s not just the names I am using to make into another film. While Hollywood can afford budgets, we can score on emotions. Three breathtaking emotional action scenes will score over 10 mindless action sequences.”

