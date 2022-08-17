Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain party in Goa with Arjun Bijlani and other friends. Watch

Ankita Lokhande is currently holidaying in Goa with her husband, Vicky Jain, actor Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami, actors Ashita Dhawan and Claudia Ciesla. All of them making the most of their free time. Ankita took to Instagram on Wednesday to share glimpses of them having fun. (Also read: Step inside Ankita Lokhande's new home as she gives a tour like Tulsi Virani)

Sharing a video on Instagram Reels, Ankita Lokhande captioned it, “All I need is love" (red heart). She used the hashtag #aboutlastnight #goadiaries on the video. The video begins with Ankita grooving on a Goan beach before we get a glimpse of Vicky and the others as well. The gang then dances in front of the camera in different locations. Ankita shared a number of pictures from the vacation on Instagram as well.

Actor Chetna Pande commented, “hot” on her pictures. A fan wrote, “You are just icon of beauty.” Many fans noted Ankita's new funky braided hair and appreciated her style. “So beautiful hairstyle,” a fan commented.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14 last year. The wedding was preceded by many pre-wedding functions, including sangeet, cocktail, mehendi, and haldi. The couple also hosted several parties after the marriage, attended by the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor.

Recently, both of them won the reality show, Smart Jodi, and took home the prize money of ₹25 lakh. They were handed the trophy by actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. The show began airing on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar in February this year.

After her debut with Pavitra Rishta, Ankita worked in a number of shows over the years. In 2019, she essayed the role of Jhalkaribai, a warrior in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She later appeared in Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

