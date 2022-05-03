Anupama written update episode 566: Anupama and Anuj are getting engaged but rings go missing. Is Vanraj to blame?

The latest episode of Anupama was full of fun and fury as Anuj Kapadiya (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupama (Rupali Ganguli) get engaged while Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) taunts Anupama repeatedly. Anuj wins everyone’s heart by expressing his love and admiration for Anupama in front of the family after Vanraj and Kanta try to dampen spirits with their words. After the engagement episode, more thrill is to be expected. Kavya will get mad at Vanraj for not being as romantic with her as Anuj is to Anupama. Tension between Kanta and Leela heats up as Leela tries to convince Kanta to enjoy the wedding and not try to mess it up.

Rings get lost!

Amidst the wedding celebrations of Anupama and Anuj, the show continues with exciting twists and turns to make the viewers stay at the edge of their seats. Anuj and Anupama are finally going to get married but before it happens, they need to go through some more hurdles. On their engagement, Vanraj and Kanta continue to taunt Anupama and put hurdles in her happiness.

After joyously finishing the games that Anuj’s sister Malvika organized for the bride and groom, Anuj and Anupama prepare to exchange rings. However, the family gets shocked on realising that the rings weren’t there anymore. They looked at Vanraj, accusing him of stealing the rings. As Vanraj explains he didn’t do it, the question remains the same- “Where are the rings?”

Turns out it was Meenu (Varsha’s daughter) who took the rings as she had dropped ketchup on them and wanted to clean them before the engagement. After the engagement, Anuj gets romantic with Anupama by reciting a ‘shayari’ for her that enrages Vanraj and his mother. Anupama’s mother threatens Kanta not to taunt her daughter and cause any obstruction to the wedding. This sparks a heated argument between the two. As Kanta refuses to agree to her terms, it remains to be seen what more shocks will be delivered before Anuj and Anupama are finally together.

Anuj-Anupama’s special moments

Anuj and Anupama are engaged now but Anuj continues to impress his to-be wife by stealing some romantic moments amidst the celebration. He takes Anupama to a secluded place and they share a moment of love with each other as they express their feelings for each other.

The episode ends with Anuj kissing Anupama on her forehead.

In the upcoming episodes of Anupama, our lead with fade more hurdles before she finally marries the love of her life. Anuj will continue to find such special moments and shower Anupama with love. This will make Kavya angrier at Vanraj for not caring about her the way Anuj does for Anupama. There are many more entertaining turns to come in the serial and one thing is confirmed, Anuj and Anupama’s wedding is going to be a thrilling affair.

