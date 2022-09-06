Anupamaa written update September 6: Seizure gives Anuj short-term memory loss

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj suffers a seizure during the night which leads to short-term memory loss; he is unable to recollect yesterday’s events. Leela, Hasmukh, Samar and Pakhi debate whether to buy a new cradle or use one passed through the Shah family generations. Anupamaa faces a dilemma of staying with Anuj as per the doctor’s instructions or dividing her attention between Anuj and taking care of Kinjal and the baby. Rakhi contemplates once more on revealing the truth to Kinjal and the family about Paitosh’s affair in Rajkot. Keep reading this article to know more. Also read: Anupamaa recap: Anupamaa is conflicted about Toshu and Rakhi

Anuj suffers a seizure

Anupamaa is praying for the safe protection and care of her loved ones, just as Anuj slumps to the floor subsequently having a severe seizure. Anupamaa gets worried and starts screaming for GK. The family arrives to aid Anuj. A doctor is called to assess Anuj’s condition and concludes that a change of medications should cure Anuj’s symptoms. The doctor also mentions to the family that Anuj needs constant care and attention under the care and supervision of a nurse.

Anupamaa feels remorseful and guilty for leaving her husband to attend Kinjal during her baby’s birth. She is conflicted about dividing her time between Anuj, Kinjal and her daughter. The next morning, Anuj wakes up and is unable to recall how he hurt himself in his hand and the birth of Kinjal’s daughter. Anupamaa is shocked and dismayed at this.

Rakhi contemplates revealing the truth to the family

Samar and Pakhi are engaged in decorating the house for the baby’s welcome, Hasmukh and Leela pass by and suggest they sleep now. The conversation shifts to the baby cot bought by Rakhi for the child, to which Leela responds that until the baby girl is in their house, they will use the family cradle passed throughout the generations of the Shah family. Toshu catches up with Samar and Pakhi over a cup of coffee. They discuss their new responsibilities after the baby’s arrival in the family. Samar inquisitively inquires on the rift between Toshu and Rakhi; Paritosh plays it off with some menial excuse and is then conflicted with the interactions he had with Anupamaa and Rakhi. Kinjal wakes up in her hospital to find Rakhi by her side. She asks about her baby’s health and well-being. Rakhi is wracked with guilt and resentment and wonders whether she should reveal the truth to her daughter.

In the next episode, Kinjal is discharged from the hospital and Rakhi drives Vanraj, Toshu and Kinjal home from a different route. The Shahs and Kapadias eagerly await the arrival of Kinjal’s daughter. Keep reading the upcoming written updates on HT highlights to find out what happens when Rakhi Dave takes Kinjal’s baby to her home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail