Anupamaa written update June 2: Anuj takes important decision shocking Anupamaa

In the previous episode, we saw how Anuj and Anupamaa meet little Anu at an orphanage in Mumbai. They immediately made a connection with Anu and took her out to the beach. In this episode of Anupamaa, we will see this bond getting closer and Anuj expressing his true feelings to Anupamaa. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update June 1: Anuj and Anupamaa take little Anu for a day out at the beach)

Devika advises Kavya

Kavya has decided to divorce Vanraj, but she has also made a plan to make him suffer the way he made her too. She continues to live with the Shah family and hurt Vanraj by going out with her ex-husband. This time also, Vanraj catches her video calling Anirudh and confronts her about it. She tells him that she doesn’t want to argue with him anymore. Devika witnesses all this drama at their Jamnagar house. She has come to deliver Hasmukh’s medicines but has received a shock in return.

Devika waits to talk to Kavya and then advises her to not stoop down to Vanraj’s level. She asks her to be cautious about what she is doing. Kavya also tries to make amendments to her behaviour and takes care of Kinjal later. It seems like Devika’s words have left a strong impact on Kavya, but will she really change? Keep watching this space to find out.

Anuj confesses his wish to Anupamaa

Back in Mumbai, Anuj and Anupamaa continue to enjoy themselves at the beach with little Anu. Anu even gives them a bracelet like theirs and they start feeling much closer to her over time. Amidst the contentment, Anupamaa notices that Anuj is struggling with some conflict in his mind. She confronts him about it and Anuj then opens up about his sufferings, his pain as an orphan. He also confesses to her that he wants to adopt Anu, he wants to give her the job of having a family.

Anupamaa is shocked and taken by surprise by his confession. She doesn’t say anything and Anuj leaves her to think about it. They drop little Anu back at the orphanage but continue to ponder over the day’s incidents. Anupamaa is anxious, so she calls Devika for help. Devika also suggests she take the decision wisely and not out of emotions or pressure.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Anuj and Anupamaa’s life will change after little Anu’s entry. We will also see Anupamaa trying to fit in with the Kapadia family.

