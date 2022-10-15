Anupamaa written update October 14: Anupamaa gives Pakhi and Adhik's ID cards to receptionist, fails to notice them

In this episode of Anupamaa, there is dancing, singing, and entertainment. The women of the family finally enjoy a day off from their hectic lives while the men also get a taste of their own medicine at home. Pakhi also spends time with Adhik on her date while Anupamaa continues to worry about her. Keep reading this article to know the full story. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update October 13: Pakhi and Adhik arrive at same resort as Anupamaa)

Party at resort

The ladies are having fun at the resort and celebrating Rakhi’s birthday. Anupamaa senses something wrong between Barkha and Leela. After insisting, Leela confesses to Anupamaa how she felt embarrassed after Barkha’s mean comments towards her. Anupamaa comforts her and reminds her about her own snide remarks towards Barkha. She asks her not to take anything to heart and just try to improve herself.

Back at home, the men are exhausted after finishing all the chores. They finish cooking and now it’s time to fill up their stomachs with their half-cooked food. However, they have one more job left to do, cleaning after their mess. Pakhi gets nervous about going out with Adhik after Anupamaa’s warning. Adhik convinces her again to enjoy and not worry.

Anupamaa’s party at the pool

Fun at the women's day out continues and Rakhi calls everyone to dance and have fun. They share their pictures and videos with the men only adding to their misery at home. The men also decide to sing and add some fun to the party. Vanraj sings for everyone. Back at the pool, Leela and Anupamaa are still worried about Pakhi so they decide to call her once again. Pakhi again gets irritated and asks Anupamaa to not disturb her. After the dance party, the ladies decide to play games and have some more fun.

Anupamaa sneaks out to have a secret call with Anuj. While she is engaged in her romantic chat with Anuj, the hotel manager comes with Pakhi and Adhik’s ID cards. Interestingly, Anupamaa picks up the cards to pass to the receptionist but fails to notice the name. Later, Kavya also joins Anupamaa and talks with Vanraj. Meanwhile, Adhik and Pakhi enjoy the date in their room.

In the next episode, at the party, Anupamaa notices Pakhi and Adhik at the resort. Everyone remains shocked to see Pakhi there and is even more surprised to see her sharing a room with Adhik. Keep reading this space for more updates from the latest episodes.

