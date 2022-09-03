Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, co-actor Alpana Buch share funny clip from the sets, fans wonder if they're 'possessed'

Anupamaa's lead actor Rupali Ganguly shared a video on her Instagram handle. The video featured Rupali and her co-star Alpana Buch. In the clip, the two are seen performing on a ‘siren’ sound and Rupali even captioned it, “Definitely not silent cos we are Sirens. Stay alert. What do u think?" Also Read: Rupali Ganguly ties rakhi to Akshay Kumar after more than 20 years, he touches her feet. Watch

In the funny video, Rupali starts making siren sounds and then Alpana accompanies her. Actor Aneri Vajani commented, “Aree dono pagal (Both of you are mad).” Rupali's brother Vijay Ganguly dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the video. One person wrote, “You guys look possessed,” another one said, “Omg! What is happening here.” One said, “OMG! I just can't stop laughing Rups. Hahaha."

Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of National award-winning film director Anil Ganguly. She made her acting debut in 1985 with Anil's film Saaheb. In 2000, she made her television debut with Sukanya. She later appeared in popular TV shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and more. She currently essays the role of Anupamaa in the hit television show of the same name.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rupali said that she shoots 12 hours a day. “I am there all the time, perpetually. There is a standing joke ki set ka gate main kholti hoon aur main hi band karti hoon (My co-stars joke that I open and close the gates of the sets). You kind of sacrifice your family time, health, sleep, a lot of things to follow a dream that perhaps your father and husband had seen for you. It does get extremely difficult at times,” she said.

