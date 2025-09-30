Anusha Dandekar takes a dig at Karan Kundrra? Says ex 'was sleeping with all of Mumbai’

Actor Anusha Dandekar has once again stirred conversations about her past relationship with Karan Kundrra and their turbulent breakup. Taking an indirect swipe at him, she alleged that he was unfaithful, claiming he was involved with others while dating her. Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up in 2020.

Anusha speaks up

On her YouTube channel Unverified — The Podcast, Anusha looked back at her past relationships and took an indirect dig at Karan.

Without naming Karan, Anusha said, “Most incredible experience I had with dating apps was, I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together."

Anusha mentioned that she felt betrayed after she got to know about her former boyfriend’s infidelity. She added, “Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic)."

While she has not mentioned the name of Karan, it is interesting to note that she was once a brand ambassador for dating app Bumble while dating Karan and he too was part of the deal.

More about their relationship

Karan and Anusha were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up in 2020. From 2016-2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences.

In 2021, Anusha, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, was asked to give a ‘direct reason’ for her break-up. “Please, just want to know the direct reason for your break-up if you can tell it?!” one fan asked Anusha, to which she replied, “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness...and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That’s it.” In the past, she has suggested that Karan cheated on her and lied to her, an allegation that he has denied.

Karan, in an interview with a leading daily, laughed off allegations of cheating on Anusha but refused to share details of what went wrong ‘out of respect for the. relationship’. Meanwhile, Karan is now dating actor Tejasswi Prakash.