Anushka Sharma and Samantha Ruth Prabhu heartbroken after Friends actor James Michael Tyler's death

Actors Anushka Sharma and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were heartbroken after the death of Friends actor James Michael Tyler. James, who played coffee shop Central Perk's manager Gunther on Friends, died on Sunday at the age of 59. He died at his home in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma shared a post by Pubity and dropped a broken heart emoji. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the same post and wrote, "Noooooo" followed by a broken heart emoji. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma shared a post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the same post.

The Pubity post shared a series of pictures of James and wrote, "James Michael Tyler has sadly passed away at the age of 59 from prostate cancer. He had been battling cancer since 2018 and died at his home in LA. Rest in Peace, James Michael Tyler."

James' Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and MaggieWheeler also paid tribute to him. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a video clip featuring one of her scenes with James from the sitcom and a picture of him. She wrote, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Courteney also shared a picture of James and wrote on Instagram, "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James."

James was also remembered by Matt LeBlanc. Sharing pictures with James, he wrote on Instagram, "We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend."

Warner Bros. Television, which produced the hit series, mourned James' death and wrote, "Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

Reacting to it, Maggies commented, "So Grateful to have known this kind and gentleman. James Michael Tyler will be dearly missed. My thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time."

James had been battling prostate cancer since 2018. He announced on NBC's Today show in June that he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018, which had spread to his bones. The cancer was discovered during a routine physical.

His Friends character appeared in some 150 episodes across all 10 seasons of the beloved 1990s sitcom, managing Central Perk -- the cafe where the six main characters hung out. He also appeared in a number of other roles in series such as Scrubs, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Modern Music.