Archana Puran Singh blushes as Parmeet Sethi humbles their son after he accuses them of ‘faking love’ for camera

Archana Puran Singh expresses love for Parmeet Sethi

While tasting a samosa at one of the food joints, Archana recalled how she always leaves the crusty part of the samosa for Parmeet out of love. “Whenever we go to the movies, they have A-1’s samosas there. I love the crusty bits, but I know that Parmeet loves them more, so I leave them for him,” she said. She then reached over to hold Parmeet’s hand and added, “It’s our love for each other.” Her son Ayushmaan responded, “Why do you guys lie for the camera?” To this, Parmeet replied, “If we were lying, you wouldn’t be here.”

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet first met at a party. While Parmeet was attracted to Archana for her beauty and transparent, truthful nature, it was his own contrasting personality—being both soft and stern—that drew Archana in. The two were in a live-in relationship for around four years before tying the knot on 30 June 1992. They are now parents to two sons, Ayushmaan Sethi and Aaryamann Sethi.

In a recent interview with Screen, Parmeet spoke about often being overshadowed by his wife Archana and said, “You need to understand the public. I at least have the understanding that the person who is working more, seen more, is eventually recognised more. That is a given. Archana is the judge of India’s biggest show (The Great Indian Kapil Show). So it’s obvious that people will know her more.”

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's upcoming work

Archana was last seen in the film Nadaaniyan, which faced criticism from audiences. She will next appear in the Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will return with a new season this year. Meanwhile, Parmeet was set to feature in the film Abir Gulal, which marked Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback. However, following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, the film’s release has been restricted in India.