Archana Puran Singh says ‘actresses get uncomfortable during harassment scenes’, Raza Murad reminds her of their scene

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature the Aazam cast, including Raza Murad, Jimmy Sheirgill, Govind Namdev, Indraneil Sengupta, Sayaji Shinde, Abhimanyu Singh. During one of their interactions with the cast, permanent guest Archana Puran Singh asked Raza Murad about the filming of scenes, which require him to ‘harass’ his female co-star. Also read: Krushna Abhishek tells Govind Namdev on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'We wouldn't be talking if your name was Govinda' Archana Puran Singh will be seen asking Raza Murad a question on The Kapil Sharma Show.

SonyTV shared the promo of the upcoming Saturday episode online. It opens with host Kapil Sharma welcoming the Aazam cast on stage. Taking a dig at Raza Murad's image of a villain, since he has played such a role in several of his films, Kapil said, “Dekh ke bade saare shehro mein ye afwah hai ki aap sabji lene jaate hain to wo aapko hafta de dete hain (its a rumour in various cities of the country that when he go for grocery shopping, vegetable vendors give you their forced weekly taxes).”

Replying to Kapil in the same manner, Raza said that he expects Kapil as well to pay him his share of 'hafta'. While everyone was left in splits, Kapil reacted, “oye hoye kya awaaz hai (oh what a tone).”

Later, Archana asked Raza Murad a question about his scenes in which he had to harass his female co-star. She said, “Ladkia to uncomfortable hoti hi hain jab koi rough and tough zabardasti ka scene karna padta hai as an actor on screen (girls do get uncomfortable when they have to film a harassment scene as an actor on screen).” As he began to respond her, he mentioned, “Aisa ek zabardasti ka scene mera aapka tha (you and me had such a harassment scene)," leaving Archana hiding her face while laughing.

Adding humour to the entire exchange, Kapil asked Raza, "Zabardasti ye kar rahi thi aapke saath (was she the one harassing you)?

Written and directed by Shravan Tiwari, Aazam is crime thriller that revolves around the underworld gang who controls the syndicate in the city. It is said to be based on the succession battle of mafia don Nawab Khan. The film will release in theatres on May 19.

