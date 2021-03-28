Arshi Khan realises she's at wrong departure terminal, runs to her car. Watch

Bigg 14 contestant Arshi Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was photographed by the paparazzi and was in high spirits as she pulled down her mask and posed with her stuffed toy, Sheru.

As she was revealing her plans of heading to Goa for a Holi event, she realised that she had been dropped off at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2, whereas her flight was from Terminal 1. "Arre ye Terminal 2 hai kya? (Is this Terminal 2?)" she asked, before adding, "Mera flight Terminal 1 se hai (My flight is from Terminal 1)."

Arshi raced towards her car, which was parked at the end of the drop-off point. She quickly jumped into her car and bid farewell to the cameramen at the terminal.

Arshi recently made headlines for buying a new house in Mumbai. The actor said that her lifelong dream of buying a house in Mumbai was fulfilled and she thanked Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan for his support. "With no work I was literally stressed that how will I arrange that sum. Luckily, my movies happened and then OTT shows. Bigg Boss 14 was of great help. I was literally risking everything to buy a house here in Mumbai just to make my dreams come true. I'm really thankful to Salman sahib. He has been a great support for me all the time," she told a leading daily.

The actor has expressed her wish to take up more acting jobs in the future. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Arshi said, "After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones."

