As an actor one needs be choosy, wise & needy: Gaurav S Bajaj

Actor Gaurav S Bajaj, best known for shows like ‘Piya Rangrezz’, ‘Uttran’ and ‘Siddhi Vinayak’, thinks that success in the industry is totally unpredictable.

“The unpredictability is the biggest fact of the industry that we all have to cope with. You never know what can work for you and what will not. There were shows that I was very sure about which didn’t work and then there were shows for which I was doubtful, but they went on to become an instant hit,” said the actor

Talking about his ten-year-old career journey, he said “For me my journey has been and will always be a struggle. It has never been smooth. It was full of turbulence and rejection when I started way back in 2010-2011. After my first show ‘Saapno se Bhaare Naina’ the first five years were very busy. Then as you become a popular face you start getting more choices! So as an actor one needs be choosy, wise and needy all at the same.”

Currently, Gaurav is enjoying the rave reviews his new music video is getting. “It is my first music album, and it gave me a good mix of feedback from my fans. Then my six-month-long shoot for a show in Lucknow got cancelled and now I want to take up something challenging soon as and when we restart shoots once the pandemic surge gets over.”