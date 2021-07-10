Asha Bhosle imitates sister Lata Mangeshkar, leaves everyone in splits on Indian Idol 12, watch video

Asha Bhosle was seen mimicking her sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, when she spoke about an incident on the sets of Indian Idol 12. Asha recently shot for a special episode of the singing reality show and also shared some anecdotes from her professional life.

While talking about one of the incidents, she also imitated Lata Mangeshkar's style of speaking. Singer Asha Bhosle said that ahead of the recording, she was nervous and was not sure if she would get the notes right for Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil.

She said that she went to her sister's room before heading for the song recording. "Humari Lata Didi ne kaha 'Kya baat hai kyu chatpata rahi ho?' Maine kaha 'didi ek gaana hai aur gaane me pata nahi kya hoga, Mujhe dar lag raha hai' (My Lata Mangeshkar Didi asked me 'what is the matter, why are you nervous?'. I told her that I was not sure how my song recording will go and that I was nervous)."





"Usne kaha 'tum bhool rahi ho. Tum Mangeshkar pehle ho, baad me Bhosle ho. Jao tumhara gaana acha hoga' (You are forgetting that you are a Mangeshkar first and later Bhosle. Go sing the song, you will do good)," Asha said further as she imitated Lata Mangeshkar's voice for her parts.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli come together for new video. Watch

The special episode featuring Asha Bhosle on Indian Idol 12 will be aired this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television. She will also be seen singing a few lines from her hit song Rangeela Re from Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela and show host Aditya Narayan will also join her. Aditya Narayan sang a few lines in the original song as well.