Asha Negi breaks silence on her casting couch experience: ‘A coordinator told me all big TV actors have done it’

It's been over 10 years since Asha Negi found fame in showbiz through the small screen. However, there was a time when a coordinator tried hard to brainwash her to get her to compromise to get work. Also read: Asha Negi says she still gets 'so many gaalis from fans' for breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani Asha had her latest released web series, Honeymoon Photographer.

The actor spoke about her casting couch experince during an interview with Hauterrfly.

Asha breaks her silence

Looking back at her casting couch experience, Asha said, “Back then, there were coordinators. This was some coordinator during that time, some random guy. I ended up meeting. I'm glad that we met and he started talking about television mein ye woh, and I was in my early 20s. He was almost trying to brainwash me that this is what happens and this is how you will grow. He told me, jitne bhi bade TV actors hai, all have done it."

Here, she added that he didn’t mention anything about compromising herself directly, but she sensed his intentions. She realised that if this is how things work, then she is not interested in the career.

While she acted confident, she was feeling terrified. The Pavitra Rishta actor recalled calling a friend who was not shocked and shrugged it off as a normal incident.

“I told him, ‘If this happens, then I'm not interested’... My friend just said, ‘All this happens; it’s normal.’ He wasn’t shocked at all,” she added.

More about Asha Negi

Asha Negi is best known for playing Purvi Deshmukh Kirloskar in thepopular TV show, Pavitra Rishta. She followed it up with Gauravi Karmarkar in web series Baarish. She is also known for her participation in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

On the work front, Asha was most recently seen in web series, Honeymoon Photographer, which released on Jio Cinema on September 27. In the series, Asha portrayed the character of Ambika Nath, a photographer who captures the honeymoon of her industrialist customers, Adhir and Zoya Irani.