Asha Negi says she still gets 'so many gaalis from fans' for breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Asha confessed that it took a long time for her to get out of the relationship.

Asha on her breakup

In the interview, Asha shared that most actors who work together on a show end up dating each other. That’s because the audience loves the chemistry so the romantic bond that "just happens”.

At that point, she was asked about how she got over her break-up with Rithvik, to which Asha said it was a tough thing to do as families were also involved.

“There is a lot of grief, of course. And then, you have to handle everything because families are involved and if you are an actor, then there are so many people, fan clubs… I still get so many gaalis and so does he,” she shared.

She also said that she has been single for a while now and will be open about her personal life when she enters her next relationship.

“Before this, I was always in a relationship, ever since class 11-12. I initially thought that I am not one of those who can be single, I will end up finding somebody. I have always dated somebody and I am not the person who can be alone. But it is so liberating. Initially, of course, it was difficult but your growth becomes 2x when you are single because you are focused on yourself,” added the actor, who is currently seen in Jio Cinema’s Honeymoon Photographer.

About the couple

Rithvik and Asha met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. However, it was not love at first sight for them. It was only after spending a lot of time on the sets that their friendship blossomed into something more and they began dating in 2013. A few months after their relationship became public, Rithvik and Asha participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 and won the trophy. The two actors were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2020.