Ashneer Grover makes cheeky observation, says Peyush Bansal and Katrina Kaif’s lip colour matches in photo

In an uncensored video from The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma dug out an old photo of Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal and Katrina Kaif, who used to endorse the brand back then. The picture showed them twinning in black and smiling.

“Yeh seriously aap chamak rahe hai. Filter lagaya hai ya kya kiya hai (You are seriously glowing. Did you use a filter or was it something else)?” Kapil asked Peyush. BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover said, “Ek point hai. Isme inki lips aur Katrina ki lips ka colour match kar rahe hai (I want to make a point. In this photo, his lips and Katrina’s lips are the same colour).”

Kapil asked Peyush if he used the same filter as Katrina or the same lip balm. Archana Puran Singh said, “Ashneer ka matlab kuch aur hi hai, ki yeh lips ka matching shade kyun aur kaise hai (Ashneer meant something else. He wants to know why and how the shade of their lips is matching).”

Comparing Ashneer to a ‘gunda bachcha (terror child)’ who is academically sharp and complains about naughty children to the class teacher, Kapil said, “Chup chaap kaamyaab hoke phir aise punch maarta hai dheere dheere (He quietly becomes successful and delivers such punches).”

During the full episode, Kapil teased Peyush about hiring Katrina Kaif as the first brand ambassador of Lenskart and asked if it was a business strategy or a ‘personal strategy’. Kapil also asked if Peyush did not know about her husband Vicky Kaushal. Ashneer quipped that Katrina got ‘clarity’ about wanting to marry Vicky after wearing glasses from Peyush’s brand.

Also see: Ashneer Grover trolls Peyush Bansal for pitching Lenskart on Shark Tank, Anupam Mittal asks ‘tum ho kaun?’ Watch

The successful first season of Shark Tank India came to an end earlier this month. The show has entrepreneurs from across the country pitching their business ideas to a panel of judges and seeking their money and guidance in exchange for equity in the company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON