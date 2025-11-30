Ashnoor Kaur confronts claims of her unfair eviction in Bigg Boss 19: ‘Bohot achcha lagta agar mein rehti finale tak’

Ashnoor Kaur was the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, just days before the finale. Host Salman Khan called her out for intentionally hitting Tanya Mittal during a previous task, and she was evicted. Ashnoor did an Instagram Live on Sunday evening to connect with fans and shared that she is doing okay. Ashnoor Kaur came on live to talk with her fans.

Ashnoor talks with fans after eviction

During the live, Ashnoor began: “14 weeks! Away from you! I wasn't able to talk to you. But the reason for me to come live today is to let you know that abhi mein theek hoon. I know bohot hi abrupt tha ye eviction (the eviction was really abrupt). Jis tarah ka pyaar, concern dekh rahi hoon (The way you have loved and showed your concern)… yes I am much better now, very much at peace. So, ya I just thought why not come on live!”

She went on to add, “I remember we were talking that only a few days are left, but theek he jo ho gaya so ho gaya (what's done is done). Jo kismat me likha tha (It was in my fate). It feels bad and I am a little sad about that thing… but I got so overwhelmed with all the love. All hearts back to all of you. The way you all have supported me… thank you! I want to see all your edits!”

Unfair eviction?

When a fan asked whether she would be attending the finale, she said yes, she would be going to it on December 7. When a fan said that her eviction was unfair, Ashnoor replied, “Jo hua so hua abhi usko change toh nahi kar sakte he hum (We can't change what has taken place). The show goes on…. bohot achcha lagta agar mein rehti finale tak (It would have been great if I stayed till the finale), but it's fine. It was disturbing for me too, but you all take care of your health.”

She added that there is no chance of a wild card entry, as only a week remains until the finale. She also added that anyone from Pranit More or Gaurav Khanna would be her pick for the winner of this season. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm.