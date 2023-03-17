Actor Ashwini Kasar will soon be seen picking up a laathi and donning a khaki uniform on TV as she is set to play a cop for the first time. After essaying the role of social reformer Savitribai Phule in Savitrijoti, she has signed her next — a crime thriller, titled Karana Karunya Mafi Nahi. Here, she will be seen playing the role of an Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP). Ashwini Kasar dons khakhee for a show, says, ‘I’m excited to play a cop’

“This is a different experience. I have not played anything remotely similar to it,” exclaims the actor, adding, “To play a police officer is going to be very challenging, as it will require a lot of hard work, both intellectually and physically. However, I am excited and I hope to do justice to the role.”

Ask how she is preparing for the role and the 33-year-old shares, “I am watching interviews of police officers to understand their conduct.” She also hopes that her background in law will help her build a convincing character.

Kasar is looking at other female cops for inspiration and is impressed with the work done by ACP Sanjukta Parashar, who is also known as the Iron Lady of Assam. Calling her “very inspiring”, the actor says she considers herself lucky as she has got the “opportunity to play diverse characters”, she signs off.