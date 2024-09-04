Bachelorette finale sparks anger as ABC blasted for forcing Jenn Tran to watch heart-breaking proposal: ‘Beyond cruel’

ABC has drawn massive flak after the network forced “The Bachelorette’s” Jenn Tran to watch her disastrous proposal to Devin Strader on live television Tuesday night. “The Bachelorette’s” Jenn Tran was allegedly humiliated by ABC as she saw the proposal nearly a month after Strader ended their engagement over a 15-minute phone call.(X)

During the dramatic three-hour season finale on Tuesday night, the 26-year-old was allegedly humiliated by ABC as she saw the proposal nearly a month after Strader ended their engagement over a 15-minute phone call.

Tran, a medical assistant student from Hillsdale, New Jersey, proposed to her28-year-old boyfriend in Hawaii. However, he ended things over the phone soon after the show ended and didn't speak to her again for several months.

When program presenter Jesse Palmer suggested to watch a video of Tran's proposal, she was asked to sit next to Strader and experience the pain of break-up in front of millions of viewers.

“Do I have any choice?” heart-broken Tran asked before the video was shown, and she broke down in tears the entire time.

Explaining to viewers that went wrong, Trans said, “He’d basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way and felt like something had been off since the second that he proposed. He regretted getting engaged.”

Tran further blamed Strader for “ghosting” her and avoiding her texts.

ABC faces backlash for forcing Jenn Tran to watch proposal

Netizens on social media attacked the show's producers for forcing her to watch the heartbreaking scene on live TV.

“I am sick to my stomach! Jenn should not have been put through all that - how dare you ABC,” TikTok user Layla Taremi wrote.

“What the producers made Jenn sit through was complete evil and truly horrific,” another user Renee said.

“Why is the show making Jenn watch this proposal while sitting next to Devin? This for real seems cruel,” one X user wrote.

“She was already humiliated by Devin and then the show humiliated her some more by making her watch the proposal,” one person commented on Reddit.

The show kept playing the tape of Tran stating, “I can't let you propose to me,” while she sobbed during the live recording. “I’ve decided to choose myself in this journey and the best version of myself is when I’m with you,” she said before taking out a ring and placing it on Strader's finger.

He went on to propose her a few seconds later.

The former couple was seen sitting in silence as the cameras pan back to Tran, who was still weeping and sniffling.