Bharti Singh's son melts hearts with his cuteness as he asks paparazzi ‘kyun aagye?’, tells them ‘photo baadmein’. Watch

Comedian Bharti Singh recently attended the birthday bash of actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s daughters in Mumbai with her son, Laksh (Golla). As she was heading home, her son was seen interacting with the paparazzi, and their exchange has now left fans gushing over his cuteness. Bharti Singh's son Laksh (Golla) interacts with paparazzi.

Bharti Singh's son Golla's fun interaction with paparazzi

A video circulating on social media shows mum-to-be Bharti heading home with her son, Golla, in their car. She was seen holding him in the front seat. However, the little one became fascinated by the paparazzi’s mobile phones and began interacting with them. He was heard saying, “Yeh saare media waale kyun aagaye? (Why have all these media people come here?).”

Bharti was surprised that he recognised the photographers and asked him, “How do you know they’re from the media?” As her son continued chatting, the paparazzi requested a photo of him, but Golla adorably replied, “Baad mein, baad mein” (later, later) on his mother’s instruction. The cute and playful interaction quickly won hearts online.

One fan commented, “How sweet and cute.” Another wrote, “So cute, Golla.” A third comment read, “Jaisi Bharti, waisa Golla — bless both of you (Like Bharti, like Golla. Bless you both).” Another said, “Baad mein, baad mein — so cute, Golla.” One fan added, “Golla is speaking better than many stars already.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s relationship

Bharti and Haarsh met on the sets of Comedy Circus in 2009 and developed a close friendship that soon blossomed into love. They began dating around 2010–11 and tied the knot in 2017 after a few years of courtship. The couple welcomed their first child, son Laksh, in 2022. Bharti announced her second pregnancy in October this year and expressed her wish to have a daughter this time.

Meanwhile, Bharti will next be seen hosting Laughter Chefs Season 3. The upcoming season will feature Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Vivian Dsena, Jannat Zubair, Tejasswi Prakash, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Aly Goni and Kashmera Shah, among others. The new season will premiere on 22 November this year.