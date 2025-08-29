Debina, Gurmeet Choudhary's daughter makes sure everyone gets Ganpati's blessings; fans call her a ‘well raised kid'

Actor-couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's eldest daughter Lianna is stealing hearts on social media with her adorable gesture. During the Ganesh Visarjan festivities, she took blessings from Lord Ganesha and shared them with her father, mother, and little sister Divishha. The moment is making everyone go aww. Gurmeet Choudhary shares two daughters -- Lianna and Divisha -- with Debina Bonnerjee.

Gurmeet Choudhary's little one Lianna wins hearts

On Thursday, Gurmeet stepped out in Mumbai with his whole family for Ganpati Visarjan. The entire family was spotted grooving to the energetic dhol beats on the streets, thoroughly relishing the moment and reveling in the festive spirit.

However, there is one video which is getting a lot of attention because of its dose of cuteness and sweetness.

In the heartwarming video, Lianna lovingly takes Lord Ganesha's blessings and shares them with her father, and then repeats the gesture with her mother and little sister. Gurmeet is then seen doing the same with her, following which she smiles adorably.

The video is winning hearts on social media because of its innocence. “Such a heartwarming video,” one wrote, with another gushing, “Her smile,when her dad gives her the blessing…God bless you Liu.

“Liana is such an incredible girl.. So Intelligent. So well behaved,” one fan wrote. One shared, “When you have been choosen for Ram Sita role on reel, you are about to be blessed with loving daughters.. Such proud moment for parents beyond words.”

“Direct blessing from Bappa,” one gushed, with another sharing, “Well raised kid”.

“So loving really .. some things ( moral) can never be taught, it has to come naturally,” posted one. One comment read, “Such a sweetheart.”

“Such A Cute Video,” one fan wrote. A happy well-wisher wrote, “Can’t control myself to comment god bless u doll u r such a blessing for ur. Parents.”

About Gurmeet and Debina’s family

Debina and Gurmeet married on February 15, 2011. They welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, in April 2022. They announced Debina's second pregnancy just four months later. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their second child, daughter Divishha, on November 11. The actors keep sharing tidbits from their life on social media.

They first gained popularity with the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita. They have appeared on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He has also appeared in films such as Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta’s Paltan.

They currently appear on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga- Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. It features celebrity couples including Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal, and Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani. It premiered on August 2 on Colors TV and JioCinema.