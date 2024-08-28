Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Angela and Tucker’s tensions hit breaking point; Will she leave on Thursday?

Big Brother 26 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but the latest drama between Angela and Tucker might just be the most explosive yet. Since the house is full of gossip about players possibly quitting, fans are on edge, worried about their favourite players getting kicked out before the halfway point. Everyone's wondering if Angela will finally have enough and quit the game on Thursday. Tucker and Angela's explosive confrontation puts their alliances and game strategies at risk.(Image- CBS, X)

To get why Tucker and Angela started hating each other so much, let's rewind a few weeks to when Tucker used the veto to save Angela.

Big Brother 26: Angela VS Tucker

Angela planned to vote out Tucker after getting angry

Angela, who felt left out because her power in their Avenue Six group was slipping and Tucker was getting closer to Rubina, came up with a bold plan to stir things up. She wanted to make the house turn against Tucker, aiming to take back the lead in the game. But Tucker, with his wide circle of contacts in the house, found out about her plan. In a heated showdown, he stood up to Angela, highlighting their deep connection and promising her his total loyalty, which a lot of people doubted.

Tucker confronts Angela

Quinn Martin and Makensy Manbeck, eager to curry favour with Tucker, quickly informed him of Angela's plot. Meanwhile, Tucker spent the evening discussing his concerns about Angela with his Final Four alliance, Rubina, T'Kor Clottey, and Kimo Apaka.

Later, in a big argument in the bathroom, Tucker called Angela out for betraying him. The fight was intense, with lots of crying, getting mad, and yelling which went on for almost all day long. Tucker even thought about kicking himself out, but it looks like he's calmed down for now. Fans, however, are growing increasingly critical of Tucker, accusing him of playing the victim and urging him to leave the game if he's so unhappy.

“If Tucker wants to quit let him go??!?!?? Angela is still fighting and has never once talked about given up even when it’s looked like the end for her #BB26,” an angry fan wrote. “So, every time Tucker don’t get his way, he either BLOW UPS, THROWS A TANTRUM or THREATENS TO QUIT the game. #BB26,” another criticised.

Angela faces eviction nomination

Angela was unaware that T'Kor Clottey, the Head of Household for Week 6, was already considering putting her up for eviction once Cam Sullivan-Brown used the veto. But Tucker was doing everything he could to stop that from happening. Even though he found out Angela had been backstabbing him, Tucker kept backing her up until the nomination day, pushing hard for that person to be Leah Peters.

It's pretty obvious that Angela has lost Tucker's trust and the backing of her other friends. Unless she can win in the A.I. Arena, she might have to leave the house before she even gets a chance to vote Tucker out.