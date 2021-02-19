IND USA
Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni's conversation with his mother.
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi Sawant makes fun of them and calls him 'cry baby'

  Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:10 PM IST

When Bigg Boss decided to fulfill Aly Goni's wish of talking to his mother and seeing his newborn niece through a video call, Rakhi Sawant tried to milk the opportunity and taunted him for being a crybaby on Bigg Boss 14.

Aly told mom that everyone in the house behaved well with him. However, he added that he feels bad that Rakhi often pokes him and tries to show that he is bad. "I am tired of this, ma. I miss you a lot. Rakhi keeps poking me and wants to show that I am bad. I am not, it gets weird," he said.

Aly started crying as he added, "I am using all that you have taught me. I learnt to control myself here. That is one thing I have learnt during my Bigg Boss stint. She really tests my patience. People say I do not have the zeal to win the show, but maybe that is because I cannot fight as dirty as everyone else around. I just cannot be that person."

Even as he talked to his mom and dad, Rakhi was seen talking to the camera, complaining that Aly is being a crybaby. She mocked him for crying and complaining about her to his mom. "I also have a mother, who is going through a lot - she has had surgery, is going through chemotherapy. But my mother is strong. I forgot when I was asked for a wish, and I only thought of pizza. But, I do not need to talk to my mom. I miss her, but I have faith in God, my mom and Bigg Boss." She added that she salutes all moms and respects them, but said that Aly looked like a crybaby.

Later, Aly shared stories of his father as Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya rejoiced in his happiness. Rakhi, however, continued her taunts.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

Rubina even tried to school Rakhi and asked her to let Aly be happy for sometime. Rakhi, however, said she is on a show and not in Rubina's house that she may ask her to shut up.

