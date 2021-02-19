Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi Sawant makes fun of them and calls him 'cry baby'
- Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
When Bigg Boss decided to fulfill Aly Goni's wish of talking to his mother and seeing his newborn niece through a video call, Rakhi Sawant tried to milk the opportunity and taunted him for being a crybaby on Bigg Boss 14.
Aly told mom that everyone in the house behaved well with him. However, he added that he feels bad that Rakhi often pokes him and tries to show that he is bad. "I am tired of this, ma. I miss you a lot. Rakhi keeps poking me and wants to show that I am bad. I am not, it gets weird," he said.
Aly started crying as he added, "I am using all that you have taught me. I learnt to control myself here. That is one thing I have learnt during my Bigg Boss stint. She really tests my patience. People say I do not have the zeal to win the show, but maybe that is because I cannot fight as dirty as everyone else around. I just cannot be that person."
Even as he talked to his mom and dad, Rakhi was seen talking to the camera, complaining that Aly is being a crybaby. She mocked him for crying and complaining about her to his mom. "I also have a mother, who is going through a lot - she has had surgery, is going through chemotherapy. But my mother is strong. I forgot when I was asked for a wish, and I only thought of pizza. But, I do not need to talk to my mom. I miss her, but I have faith in God, my mom and Bigg Boss." She added that she salutes all moms and respects them, but said that Aly looked like a crybaby.
Later, Aly shared stories of his father as Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya rejoiced in his happiness. Rakhi, however, continued her taunts.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season
Rubina even tried to school Rakhi and asked her to let Aly be happy for sometime. Rakhi, however, said she is on a show and not in Rubina's house that she may ask her to shut up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi makes fun of them
- Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav shares Pawri Ho Ri Hai video, calls Rubina Dilaik a winner
- Evicted Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri Ho Ri Hai video to ask for support for his wife Rubina Dilaik. She is among the top five contestants on the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma’s daughter copies comedian, Sumona calls her ‘Cuteness ki dukaan'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale
- The Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Rajkummar Rao in the house as he talks about a twist ahead of the grand finale. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season
- From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina says, 'Jasmin, Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
- Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina declares, 'Jasmin and Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aanjjan Srivastava: Common man issues touched the heart of many
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti gives savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam's clothes
- Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar gifts ₹5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth and fans are in love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nehha Pendse: 'I hope I get to work with Shilpa Shinde someday'
- Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde who appreciated her as an actor and claimed that she is a perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu: Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul's sister calls his bond with Nikki 'cute, real'
- Rahul Vaidya has shared a love-hate relationship with Nikki Tamboli, and his sister has now said that it is a real bond that goes with ups and downs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision
- Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox