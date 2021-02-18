Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision
- Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
As Bigg Boss 14 approaches its finale, a lot of unexpected changes are being introduced in the game. In a latest task, Bigg Boss allowed contestants to make a wish while on the other hand, a few have been allowed to take a portion of the prize money and leave the show.
The promo opens with an emotional moment as Aly Goni's wish to see his mom and niece gets fulfilled. He gets to talk to his mom via a video call as she sat with his newborn niece in her arms. He breaks down as he tells her how much he has missed her during his stint on the show.
While wiping off his tears, he tells his mother, "Ab nahi raha jata mere pe, aap ki saari sikhayi hui cheeze kaam aai mere ko (I am finding it tough to stay here now, all that you had taught me came in handy here)." She tells him, "aap winner ho mere liye (you are the winner for me)."
As his mother also shows the face of the newborn, Aly moves forward and plants a kiss on the baby's cheek, on the screen. As per the last episode, Aly could be granted the wish only when he gave up his claim for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win
In other part of the promo, Nikki is seen contemplating her chances of winning the show in order to decide if she should take the amount of ₹6 lakh and leave or try her luck at winning the trophy. Aly is seen holding a suitcase with ₹6 lakh offer in it, which will be deducted from the total prize money. As Nikki talks about what's important for her among the two options, many other contestants are left in shock as she makes the finale choice. Reports suggest Nikki has left the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision
- Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayub Khan blames TRP for TV shows 'running despite storylines coming to an end'
- Actor Ayub Khan talks about his latest TV show, Ranju Ki Betiyan, how TV content has changed over the years, and why TV shows often seem unending.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win
- Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end and Rakhi Sawant is one of the finalists. Looking back at her journey, here's why she should win the reality show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Kavita-Rubina and more worst fights of the season
- From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of ugly fights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 134: Rakhi declares she'd end marriage, tears husband's letter
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy the lives of a woman and a child for her own sake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 14's Best Jodi award with Rubina Dilaik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Confessions made by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz on the show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, ₹10 lakh cash stolen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy
- From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss, won’t do tasks anymore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Kaurav: I never lost hope even when my film got shelved
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kavita Kaushik recreates a police station scene with FIR gang on 40th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani picks Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Nikki Tamboli deserves to win
- Nikki Tamboli impressed everyone from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor; here's why she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox