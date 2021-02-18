IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision

  • Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST

As Bigg Boss 14 approaches its finale, a lot of unexpected changes are being introduced in the game. In a latest task, Bigg Boss allowed contestants to make a wish while on the other hand, a few have been allowed to take a portion of the prize money and leave the show.

The promo opens with an emotional moment as Aly Goni's wish to see his mom and niece gets fulfilled. He gets to talk to his mom via a video call as she sat with his newborn niece in her arms. He breaks down as he tells her how much he has missed her during his stint on the show.


While wiping off his tears, he tells his mother, "Ab nahi raha jata mere pe, aap ki saari sikhayi hui cheeze kaam aai mere ko (I am finding it tough to stay here now, all that you had taught me came in handy here)." She tells him, "aap winner ho mere liye (you are the winner for me)."

As his mother also shows the face of the newborn, Aly moves forward and plants a kiss on the baby's cheek, on the screen. As per the last episode, Aly could be granted the wish only when he gave up his claim for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win

In other part of the promo, Nikki is seen contemplating her chances of winning the show in order to decide if she should take the amount of 6 lakh and leave or try her luck at winning the trophy. Aly is seen holding a suitcase with 6 lakh offer in it, which will be deducted from the total prize money. As Nikki talks about what's important for her among the two options, many other contestants are left in shock as she makes the finale choice. Reports suggest Nikki has left the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aly goni bigg boss 14 nikki tamboli bigg boss 14 evictions rubina dilaik

Related Stories

Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Kavita-Rubina and more worst fights of the season

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of ugly fights.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 134: Rakhi declares she'd end marriage, tears husband's letter

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy the lives of a woman and a child for her own sake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
tv

Ayub Khan blames TRP for TV shows 'running despite storylines coming to an end'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Actor Ayub Khan talks about his latest TV show, Ranju Ki Betiyan, how TV content has changed over the years, and why TV shows often seem unending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end and Rakhi Sawant is one of the finalists. Looking back at her journey, here's why she should win the reality show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Kavita-Rubina and more worst fights of the season

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of ugly fights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 134: Rakhi declares she'd end marriage, tears husband's letter

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy the lives of a woman and a child for her own sake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 14's Best Jodi award with Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla reacted to him and Rubina Dilaik being declared the 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14. In an Instagram post, he said that their strength was not never faltering but 'rising every time we fall'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Confessions made by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz on the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST
From Rakhi Sawant teasing her mysterious marriage, to Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla revealing their divorce plans, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed some big reveals that continued to be the talk of the town for days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli has been offered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh to quit Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli has been offered 6 lakh to quit Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:27 AM IST
A new Bigg Boss 14 promo video shows contestants making a wish which can only be granted if another contestant makes a sacrifice for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat participated in Bigg Boss 14.
Sonali Phogat participated in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, 10 lakh cash stolen

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Sonali Phogat's house was broken into and gold, revolver and 10 lakh cash stolen. She was part of Bigg Boss 14 till recently before being evicted and is also a BJP leader from Haryana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly has reached the finale week on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Aly has reached the finale week on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli expresses her disappointment with Bigg Boss.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli expresses her disappointment with Bigg Boss.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss, won’t do tasks anymore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Kaurav (Sourced photo)
Krishna Kaurav (Sourced photo)
tv

Krishna Kaurav: I never lost hope even when my film got shelved

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Actor Krishna Kaurav who made his film debut with ‘Jai Gangaajal’ feels being a theatre enthusiast has helped him understand acting to the core.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik celebrates her 40th birthday with the F.I.R. gang
Kavita Kaushik celebrates her 40th birthday with the F.I.R. gang
tv

Kavita Kaushik recreates a police station scene with FIR gang on 40th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:25 PM IST
On Kavita Kaushik's 40th birthday, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant joined fellow FIR actors Kiku Sharda, Gopi Bhalla and Sandeep Anand to recreate a police station scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Irani prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
Smriti Irani prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
tv

Smriti Irani picks Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The internet cannot get enough of the catchy 'Pawri' video that has recently went viral. However, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani revealed that she prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s Tuada Kutta Tommy rap over the Pawri girl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli was also involved in a love narrative with Jaan Kumar Sanu.
Nikki Tamboli was also involved in a love narrative with Jaan Kumar Sanu.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Nikki Tamboli deserves to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli impressed everyone from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor; here's why she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP