Bigg Boss 14 star Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy cricket practice session. Fans call them 'best couple'
- Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted watching a cricket practice session. Fans loved their easy equation with each other and showered them with love.
A video of Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, singer Rahul Vaidya, and his girlfriend, Disha Parmar, has surfaced online. It shows both of them enjoying a cricket practice session.
In the short video, the two were seen sitting with others and watching the session. They also kept interacting with each other. Their easy equation saw their fans going gaga. One Instagram user gave them a moniker and wrote: "Dishul best couple." Many others wrote "cute" and "awesome" in the comments section. Several fans also dropped heart, lovestruck and fire emojis.
Rahul was among the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik and he were pitted against each other but the trophy went to her. Turns out that this is not the first time he ran out of luck. 15 years ago, he had lost out on winning Indian Idol. Speaking about it, he had told Times of India, "I can probably blame my luck a bit. But I am happy for whatever my luck has given me rather than complaining what it has not. I am thankful for what it has given me. 15 years ago when Indian Idol happened I was a different person and now I am completely different person, so I have no regrets."
Also read: Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort
However, while inside the Bigg Boss house, he had hit limelight when he proposed to Disha on national television. Speaking about it in an earlier interview to the same publication, he had said: “I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, Disha in my life, why not marry her? So that's why I proposed to her on national television. She had once told me that if someone ever proposes to me I want it to be grand, par itna special ho jaayega woh usse bhi nahi pata tha (but even she did not know it would be so special).”
